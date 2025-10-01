TN's doorstep PDS delivery reached 45 pc of elderly, disabled beneficiaries

Chennai: The doorstep delivery of essential Public Distribution System (PDS) commodities to senior citizens aged 70 and above and persons with disabilities (PwDs), launched in August under the Thayumanavar Scheme, has yet to push coverage beyond previous levels, raising concerns about its initial rollout.

Despite the government’s aim to improve food security for vulnerable groups, official data show that only 40 per cent to 45 per cent of the targeted population actually received commodities through door delivery during August and September.

The rest continued buying from ration shops, or were not available at home, had shifted residence, or were reported deceased. Overall supply to this segment remains stuck at about 70 per cent, the same level seen before the scheme began.

The initiative was introduced to cover an estimated 16.73 lakh ration cards benefiting 21.7 lakh people. Officials had anticipated that direct delivery would lift coverage beyond 70 per cent, but August saw a dip to 65 per cent, recovering to 70 per cent in September. Roughly 8 per cent of the listed beneficiaries were found to be no longer alive, and their names have been flagged for deletion, while many others appear to have relocated.

Another key operational issue is the timing of delivery. Door delivery is currently done in the second week of each month, but a significant number of beneficiaries prefer to collect rations in the first week.

To address this, the Cooperation Department plans to shift the service to the first Saturday and Sunday of the month starting in October, hoping to improve reach.

Performance has varied across districts. Ariyalur, Perambalur and Kanniyakumari have already recorded 80 per cent - 81 per cent coverage, including those who still buy directly and excluding deceased beneficiaries.

Chennai continues to lag with an average offtake of only 53 per cent, though slightly better than the 50 per cent before the scheme’s launch.

District Collectors have been instructed to identify more eligible persons with disabilities to widen the base. Field-level staff face logistical hurdles. Each home delivery takes time due to biometric procedures and travel, especially in multi-storey apartments without lifts. Female staffers, in particular, report difficulty managing long delivery rounds without adequate support.

Even so, beneficiaries who have successfully received their supplies say doorstep delivery reduces the burden of travelling to ration shops, especially for those who are frail or dependent on others.

Authorities believe that refining delivery schedules, updating beneficiary lists, and reallocating service clusters could help the scheme gain momentum in the coming months.

