TN Special SI murder case: Accused shot dead in encounter, two others surrender

Chennai: In a significant development in the brutal murder of Special Sub-Inspector (SSI) Shanmugavel, the third accused, Manikandan, was shot dead in an encounter by Tamil Nadu Police on Thursday.

Manikandan was reportedly killed on the spot after he allegedly attacked the police team that had gone to arrest him.

According to police sources, a special team traced Manikandan to a hideout following a statewide manhunt.

When the police attempted to arrest him, he reportedly charged at Assistant Inspector Saravanan with a weapon.

In response, the officer opened fire in self-defence, resulting in Manikandan's death.

His body was sent for post-mortem examination and a magisterial inquiry has been ordered as per standard procedure.

The Tamil Nadu Police had formed six special teams to apprehend the accused involved in the killing of SSI Shanmugavel, who was hacked to death on the night of August 5 while on patrol duty at a coconut grove in Chikkanoothu village near Madathukulam in Tiruppur district.

The grove is owned by AIADMK MLA Mahendran, and the accused were working as estate labourers.

Shanmugavel had responded to a call regarding a family dispute inside the estate.

During the intervention, he was brutally attacked by a father-son duo with a billhook, resulting in his death on the spot.

His colleague, an armed reserve constable, managed to escape and alert other officers. Meanwhile, the remaining two accused, Moorthy and his younger son Thangapandi, surrendered at the office of the Tiruppur District Superintendent of Police on Wednesday.

The accused were being interrogated.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had earlier expressed deep shock over the killing and announced a solatium of Rs 1 crore to the family of the deceased officer.

He described the incident as an irreparable loss to the police force and assured strict action against the perpetrators.

The murder of SSI Shanmugavel has sparked outrage across the state, leading to intensified efforts by law enforcement. With one accused shot dead and two others in custody, the investigation is progressing swiftly under the supervision of senior officers.

