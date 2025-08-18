TN set to introduce online property registration system

Chennai, Aug 18 (IANS) Property registration in Tamil Nadu is on the verge of a major digital shift, with the state government preparing to launch an online system that will allow buyers and developers to complete first-sale registrations without visiting sub-registrar offices (SROs).

In the first phase, the new facility will be optional but is expected to become mandatory in stages.

Officials said the initiative is aimed at reducing overcrowding in SROs, many of which operate from cramped offices with little space and parking.

Each year, about 36 lakh documents are registered in the state, including 5.5 lakh Memoranda of Deposit of Title Deed (MOD) and 3.5 lakh receipt deeds.

On average, 26,000 apartments are registered every month, with Chennai accounting for the highest share. Tamil Nadu currently has 582 SROs.

Two years ago, presenceless registration was introduced for MODs, receipt deeds, and residential lease deeds (up to five years), though it was optional. At present, only about 30,000 MODs and receipt deeds are registered through the online system.

Under the proposed model, once sellers and developers upload applications online, the respective SRO will review, verify, and approve the documents.

To support this, the registration department will provide dedicated software to leading developers and builder associations. “We plan to roll out the facility by the end of this year. It will save time, cut delays, and reduce corruption, though it won’t be compulsory at the outset,” a senior official from the registration department said.

He added that Aadhaar-based authentication, including fingerprint and iris verification, will be integrated. Developers will be required to purchase biometric and iris scanners to access the system.

Officials have already studied similar systems in Madhya Pradesh and other states.

Discussions have also been held with banks to explore making MODs and receipt deeds mandatorily presenceless in the future.

Despite its promise of convenience, the move has raised questions about security and fraud prevention.

Experts and industry stakeholders insist that while digitalisation will streamline the process, the success of the system will depend on how effectively the government can introduce foolproof checks and balances to safeguard property transactions and protect public confidence.

