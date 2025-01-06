TN Minister Questions Governor's Intentions Over Assembly Address Controversy

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Minister for Water Resources and Irrigation, Durai Muragan, on Monday addressed the controversy surrounding Governor RN Ravi skipping the customary address at the Tamil Nadu assembly ahead of the winter session, questioning the governor's intention on the matter.

Speaking to reporters, Murugan stated that the controversy began when the governor raised the issue of why the national anthem was not being played after the state anthem, "Tamil Thai Vazhthu," at the start of the winter session at the state assembly.

The Governor raised this question last year as well, to which a clarification was given, explaining that according to Assembly tradition, the national anthem is played at the end of the session, Murugan stated.

"The governor gave his opinion on why the national anthem is not being played after Tamil Thai Vazhthu. He asked this last year also, for which clarification was given as per Assembly tradition in the session beginning Tamil Thai Vazhthu, and in the end, the national anthem would be played. This has been followed. But again today the governor has noted this as one issue. He didn't read the address that he sent to the government. His true intentions are questionable?" Murugan said.

The TN Minister further emphasised that the people of Tamil Nadu and the Assembly have always shown respect for the national anthem and that the government holds the sovereignty of the nation, national leaders, and patriotism in high regard.

Meanwhile, the Speaker of the Tamil Nadu Assembly, M. Appavu, also commented on the issue, pointing out that previous governors had not raised such concerns and asserted that no one has the right to bring up personal issues except for elected members of the Assembly. He further said that the governor appeared to be diverting attention from other matters by focusing on the national anthem.

"Whoever the governors were before, they have not created such an issue before...There is no right for anyone to say their own issues other than elected members. I found that the governor just wants to divert the issue and point to the national anthem," he said.

Speaking to reporters, Appavu further stated that there is a specific procedure in the Assembly, and the national anthem is scheduled to be sung at a designated time, as per the tradition. Appavu confirmed that this procedure would continue to be followed in future sessions regardless of who is in power.

"There is a procedure in Assembly, and you should ask if there is any schedule given to sing the national anthem first before...We cannot change the procedure. We will follow the same next time too, whether he reads or not...In Tamil Nadu, the assembly will be conducted in the same way, and if we win and come again, it will happen in the same way," the speaker added.

The Speaker also highlighted that several bills are pending with the Governor and raised questions about whether similar issues occur in BJP-ruled states. He noted that such issues seem to be limited to non-BJP states.

"There are several bills pending with the governor...Don't know where BJP-ruling states face the same issue. It's happening only in non-BJP-ruling states," he said.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly's first-day of the winter session concluded with the Governor's address being translated and read by Speaker M Appavu. Thereafter, a resolution was passed to record only the Governor's address in the Assembly's official records, marking the session's conclusion with the National Anthem.

Earlier today, Governor R N Ravi did not deliver his customary address during the first session of the state legislative assembly today, citing a serious issue concerning the national anthem.

According to a statement from the office of Raj Bhawan, upon the Governor's arrival at the assembly, only "Tamil Tai Vazhdu," the state anthem, was sung instead of the national anthem, which is traditionally played during such occasions.

The Congress and the DMK protested against the act even as the assembly speaker continued to read out the translated version of the governor's address.

Shortly after the governor left, the AIADMK began protesting against the alleged sexual assault of a student at Anna University. The speaker ordered marshals to evacuate the protesting MLAs.

Regarding the expelled AIADMK members, Appavu stated that they were removed for preventing the governor from delivering his address, but they would be allowed to attend future sessions. (ANI)