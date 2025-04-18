Tamil Nadu's Space Policy to Attract Rs 10,000 Cr Investment, Creates 10,000 Jobs

Chennai: Tamil Nadu's Space Policy plans to attract an investment of Rs 10,000 crore into Tamil Nadu's space sector, highlighted T R B Rajaa, Minister for Industries, Government of Tamil Nadu.

In a social media post, the minister said, "Tamil Nadu is strapping on boosters to liftoff into the #spacetech orbit! In a landmark decision today, the Tamil Nadu Cabinet has approved the Tamil Nadu Space Industrial Policy 2025, a bold blueprint to catapult our state into the high-orbit economy of space technology and advanced manufacturing."

He described this new policy as a bold blueprint to launch the state into a high-growth economy driven by space technology and advanced manufacturing.

The minister also shared that the policy is built on three major pillars: attracting Rs 10,000 crore worth of investments into the space sector, creating at least 10,000 high-value jobs for the youth, and developing a skilled workforce ready to take on future opportunities in space technologies and services.

The minister stated that, under the leadership of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, the policy is not just a mission plan, but a key step toward achieving the state's goal of becoming a one trillion-dollar economy.

T R B Rajaa emphasised that the policy is not only about rockets and satellites. It aims to build a complete space ecosystem within the state. This includes all elements such as payloads, platforms, launchpads, and data analytics.

The government is creating special industrial zones called TNSpaceBays to support this vision. These zones will welcome MSMEs, deep-tech startups, R&D units, and global companies looking to invest in space technology from Tamil Nadu.

With this step, Tamil Nadu is aiming to become a hub for innovation, advanced manufacturing, and employment in the space sector. From launchpads to laboratories, the state is setting the stage for a new chapter in its development, reaching for the stars with strong policies and clear vision. (ANI)