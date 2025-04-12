Tamil Nadu: Thousands throng for Panguni Car Festival at Sri Ranganatha Swamy Temple

Trichy: The Panguni Car Festival was celebrated with grandeur at the historic Sri Ranganatha Swamy Temple in Srirangam, Trichy, drawing thousands of devotees from across Tamil Nadu.

The festival, also known as Panguni Uthiram, marks the auspicious celestial wedding of Lord Murugan and Goddess Valli, a significant event in the Tamil Hindu calendar. The grand Panguni Therottam (car festival) was held with great devotion at the Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangam.

Thousands of devotees chanted "Ranga Ranga" as they pulled the decorated chariot of Namperumal through the four Chithirai streets.

The deity, adorned with traditional ornaments like the Rathina Abhaya Hastham and Muthu Pandiyan Kondai, was brought in procession from the sanctum through the Thayar shrine before ascending the car.

Temple authorities ensured smooth arrangements, with adequate security and facilities for the large gathering. The event marked the 10th day of the annual Adhi Brahmotsavam, which was organized by the temple administration with tight police security.

The festival is observed in the Tamil month of Panguni and is celebrated in honour of the Hindu god Muruga. Devotees make offerings to Lord Muruga with sacrificial feats they believe will keep them away from evil spirits.

Panguni Uthiram is a significant Tamil Hindu festival observed during the full moon of the Panguni month, which falls between March 14 and April 13. This festival aligns with the moon's transit through the Uttiram nakshatra (asterism) in the twelfth month of the Tamil calendar, Panguni.

It coincides with the Hindu month of Phalguna/Chaitra. Panguni marks the conclusion of the solar Tamil calendar year, ushering in the beginning of the next new Tamil year.

Panguni Uthiram is considered auspicious for Tamil Hindus worldwide. The festival is also associated with various mythological events, like the weddings of lord Shiva and goddess Parvati, lord Ram and goddess Sita and lord Murugan (Kartikeya) and Devasena. (ANI)