Tamil Nadu Heavy rain lashes parts of Kanchipuram city

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): As Cyclone Fengal approaches the coastal districts of Tamil Nadu, heavy rain lashed in several regions of Kanchipuram city on Saturday.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Fengal is expected to make landfall close to Puducherry, along the Tamil Nadu coast later today.

In view of cyclone, Multiple airlines have issued travel advisories and updates on their flight plans.

"Flights to and from Chennai are getting affected due to inclement weather and heavy rains," read an X post by Air India.

IndiGo issued a travel advisory and said that their flights in multiple cities, including Chennai, Tiruchirappali, Tuticorin, Madurai were impacted.

Taking the precautionary measures, authorities have alerted and advised the fishermen not to venture into the sea due to the high waves and turbulent conditions. People have been advised not to visit beaches in the metropolis, including Marina Beach, Pattinapakkam and Edward Elliot Beach. The tourist spots in Puducherry have been closed as a precautionary measure, owing to the cyclone Fengal.

The cyclone over Southwest Bay of Bengal moved north- northwestwards with a speed of seven kilometres per hour during the past six hours, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Tamil Nadu's Chennai. The regional centre further informed that intense rain spells over North Tamil Nadu coastal districts are likely to continue in the coming hours.

"The Cyclonic Storm 'FENGAL' over Southwest Bay of Bengal moved north- northwestwards with a speed of 07 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centred at 0230 hours IST of today, the 30th November 2024 over the same region near latitude 11.9°N and longitude 81.5°E, about 370 km north of Trincomalee, 210 km northeast of Nagappattinam, 180 km east of Puducherry and 190 km southeast of Chennai," the Regional Meteorological Centre posted on X.

Earlier, the Kanchipuram district administration announced a holiday for Saturday in schools and colleges. (ANI)