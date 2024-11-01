Tamil Nadu: Diwali celebrations leave Thoothukudi in trash trouble with over 1,000 tons of garbage

Thoothukudi (TN): The Diwali celebrations have left Thoothukudi city in a mess as more than one thousand tons of garbage is expected from the city, said the officials.

Garbage has accumulated in all 60 wards of Thoothukudi Corporation, especially on the day of Diwali alone, added officials.

Sanitation workers are working to remove this garbage from this morning. With the festival over, the sanitation workers are working tirelessly to clear the garbage.

Speaking on the issue, the Corporation Officer said that some sanitation workers were on vacation. He added that this has caused a delay in garbage removal in certain areas, but assured that all employees will return to work tomorrow and garbage removal will resume as usual.

Thoothukudi City was upgraded to a Municipal Corporation on August 5, 2008. The Corporation was expanded to 90,663 square kilometres.

The population as per the 2001 census was 3,20,466. After expansion in 2011, it was divided into 60 wards. Four mandals comprise these wards (East, West, North and South).

—ANI