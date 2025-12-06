Statewide protests in TN tomorrow over Karthiga Deepam issue

Chennai: The Hindu Munnani announced statewide protests across Tamil Nadu on Sunday, alleging religious discrimination and "deliberate obstruction" of Hindu traditions.

The organisation's state president, Kateshwar Subramaniam, said the demonstrations are meant to condemn what he described as the DMK government's "double standards" in handling the Karthigai Deepam issue at the Thirupparankundram hill.

According to him, the state government has been "playing a duplicitous game" by citing an appeal as the reason for not allowing the traditional lighting of the lamp atop the Thirupparankundram hill.

The controversy has been escalating for days, following the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court's order permitting the lighting of the sacred lamp on the hilltop - a long-standing tradition associated with the Karthigai festival.

Temple officials had initially begun arranging for the lamp to be lit at the hilltop, as directed by the court.

However, the decision was abruptly reversed, prompting strong protests from Hindu organisations, including the Hindu Munnani, RSS-affiliated groups, and several local outfits.

Tensions escalated further when police intervened to prevent activists from reaching the hilltop, arguing that the government is preparing to file an appeal challenging the High Court’s order.

The Hindu Munnani leader claimed that under the DMK regime, 158 temples have already been demolished and warned that "over 200 more may face similar action if the current trend continues".

He alleged that the government's decisions are being guided by vote-bank considerations and accused the ruling dispensation of harbouring hostility toward Hindu religious institutions.

"I fail to understand why this government behaves this way towards Hindus," Subramaniam said, asserting that a government which calls itself secular should have no reason to deny permission for the traditional lighting of the Karthigai lamp.

He described the state's stand as "discriminatory and provocative", and urged the public to join the protests to "defend religious rights and traditions."

The Hindu Munnani has announced that protests will be held in all major towns and districts across Tamil Nadu on Sunday, with participation from various Hindu groups.

The organisation emphasised that the demonstrations aim to highlight what it views as the state government's repeated attempts to interfere in Hindu religious practices, especially in the ongoing tussle surrounding the Tirupparankundram Deepam.

--IANS