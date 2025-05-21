Rain likely in TN, Puducherry as favourable conditions for southwest monsoon set in

Chennai, May 21 (IANS) The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has forecast rain in isolated parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal until May 26, indicating the possible early onset of the southwest monsoon over parts of the region in the coming days.

In a statement, the RMC said that meteorological conditions are becoming increasingly favourable for the monsoon to advance into parts of Tamil Nadu. This comes as an upper air cyclonic circulation is expected to develop over the east-central Arabian Sea off the Karnataka coast by Wednesday.

Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the same region by Thursday and may intensify while moving northward.

Meanwhile, rainfall activity was observed in various parts of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. While northern districts received rain at a few locations, many places in southern Tamil Nadu experienced more widespread showers.

However, dry weather prevailed in Puducherry and the Karaikal region. Between 8.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m. on Tuesday, several weather stations across the state reported significant rainfall.

Tiruttani recorded the highest with 56 mm, followed closely by the ISRO station in Tiruttani with 55.5 mm. R.K. Pet in Tiruvallur district received 43 mm, Salem 21 mm, and Chembarambakkam 20.5 mm.

Other notable rainfall figures include Dharmapuri (19 mm), Kalavai in Ranipet (18.5 mm), Mamallapuram (13.5 mm), Virinjipuram KVK in Vellore (10.5 mm), Tiruvannamalai (7.5 mm), Poonamallee (5 mm), Hindustan University (4.5 mm), VIT Chennai (4 mm), Yercaud (3.5 mm), and Coonoor (3 mm).

Chennai’s Meenambakkam and Nungambakkam stations recorded only traces of rainfall.

In addition, the RMC noted that an upper air cyclonic circulation currently lies over the west-central Bay of Bengal, adjoining south Andhra Pradesh and north Tamil Nadu. It extends up to 1.5 km above mean sea level and is tilting southwestward, contributing to the prevailing weather pattern.

The authorities are closely monitoring the evolving systems for further developments related to the monsoon’s progress.

--IANS

