Palaniswami to launch statewide tour from Coimbatore on July 7

Chennai: AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami will kick off his much-anticipated statewide tour from Coimbatore on July 7, ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

The first phase of his tour, titled 'Makkalai Kappom, Thamizhagathai Meetpom (Let us protect the people and reclaim Tamil Nadu)', will conclude on July 21 in Thanjavur.

Unperturbed by renewed speculation over possible post-election alliances -- sparked by Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent remark that Tamil Nadu would have a coalition government in 2026, EPS will launch the campaign from Coimbatore, as it’s considered a region where the AIADMK has considerable influence.

As part of the tour, Palaniswami plans to cover all 234 Assembly constituencies in the state, aiming to rally support by highlighting what he calls the failures of the DMK government.

In a precursor to this campaign, he also made his first electoral promise pledging to restore peace, prosperity, development, and the rights of Tamil Nadu, “which have been lost due to the DMK,” if voted back to power.

Though Palaniswami had originally announced plans for a statewide tour during the party’s general council meeting on December 15 last year, the visit was delayed.

During recent meetings with party district secretaries on June 24 and 25, he finalised the tour dates after reviewing the progress of strengthening AIADMK’s booth committees.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin has been actively touring districts to inaugurate completed projects and lay foundations for new ones, while also holding roadshows.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president and actor Vijay is expected to launch his own statewide tour in August, starting from the Cauvery delta region, with a focus on the farming community.

Over the past few months, Palaniswami has intensified attacks on the DMK government, particularly on issues related to law and order. The AIADMK has also organised protests across Tamil Nadu on various people-centric issues.

In a related development, Palaniswami made key appointments in the party. Former MP T.G. Venkateshbabu has been appointed as an organising secretary. Former MLA Purasai V.S. Babu has been named North Chennai North (West) district secretary, replacing Venkateshbabu. In Kanniyakumari, R. Jeyasudharshan has been appointed Kanniyakumari West district secretary, while D. John Thangam has been made an organising secretary.

