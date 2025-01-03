logo
States & UTs

LPG Tanker Overturns on Avinashi Road Flyover in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu: No Panic Ensues

LPG Tanker Overturns in Coimbatore: Traffic Cordoned, Safety Measures in Place, No Panic Reported
RishabhR
Rishabh·
🏷 Tamil Nadu
Jan 03, 2025, 06:27 AM
LPG Tanker Overturns

Chennai: An LPG tanker on its way from Cochin to Coimbatore overturned at Avinashi road flyover in Tamil Nadu, an officer said on Friday.

The fire department and City Police are present at the spot.

Coimbatore District Collector Kranti Kumar Padi told ANI that the incident took place after midnight around 3 am.

"The LPG tanker carrying 18 metric tonnes of LPG overturned here. The leakage has been arrested and we are waiting for the vehicle to come and repair the coupling plate. Once that is done, the vehicle can be turned upright again...," Padi said.

He said an investigation would be started to determine the cause of the accident.

"All the traffic has been cordoned off and safety parameters have been established... The concerned officials are all present here and there is no reason to panic... The cause of the incident will be investigated...," he added.

More details are awaited (ANI)

road accident Tamil NaduCoimbatore police newsTamil Nadu accident newsCoimbatore District Collector statementTamil Nadu traffic updatesTamil Nadu news todayLPG transport safety newsLPG tanker leakage newsAvinashi Road flyover accidentLPG tanker overturns Tamil NaduCoimbatore LPG tanker accidentLPG tanker Cochin to CoimbatoreCoimbatore news updateTamil Nadu fire department newsCoimbatore safety measures

Related posts

Loading...

More from author

Loading...