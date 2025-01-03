LPG Tanker Overturns on Avinashi Road Flyover in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu: No Panic Ensues

Chennai: An LPG tanker on its way from Cochin to Coimbatore overturned at Avinashi road flyover in Tamil Nadu, an officer said on Friday.

The fire department and City Police are present at the spot.

Coimbatore District Collector Kranti Kumar Padi told ANI that the incident took place after midnight around 3 am.

"The LPG tanker carrying 18 metric tonnes of LPG overturned here. The leakage has been arrested and we are waiting for the vehicle to come and repair the coupling plate. Once that is done, the vehicle can be turned upright again...," Padi said.

He said an investigation would be started to determine the cause of the accident.

"All the traffic has been cordoned off and safety parameters have been established... The concerned officials are all present here and there is no reason to panic... The cause of the incident will be investigated...," he added.

More details are awaited (ANI)