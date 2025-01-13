Karigar Gatha: Showcasing India's Rich Handicraft Legacy with Artisans Empowered by SFURTI Scheme

New Delhi: From hand-crafted idols made in Tamil Nadu to bangles made of lac from Bihar, several local-made handicraft products from across the country are being displayed at the 'Karigar Gatha: A Legacy of Craftsmanship', an event that commenced on Sunday, at the National Craft Museum in Delhi.

The artisans also appreciated the SFURTI Scheme, which helped them employing more women artisans and building the organisation.

The SFURTI Scheme was launched in 2005-06 for making Traditional Industries more productive and competitive by organizing the Traditional Industries and artisans into clusters to provide support for their long-term sustainability and economies of scale. The scheme was revamped in 2014-15.

"The wooden pieces are handcrafted and we are in the National Handcraft Museum. We were very overwhelmed as the governor visited here and thank you for this opportunity," Bhumika told ANI.

Artisans from Bihar displayed colourful bangles made of lac. One of the artisans said that they were thankful to SFURTI Yojana, wherein they could employ several women from the depths of their villages.

"We have come from Bihar, where we make bangles made of lac. We use the expertise of Muzaffarpur to make lac by extracting it from trees found in Bihar and Jharkhand. Women in our organisation under the SFURTI Yojana are in touch with others in remote villages there and they all make bangles there," he said.

The artisan also appreciated UP Governor Anandiben Patel attending the event and encouraging them, which he said helped boost their self-confidence.

"Governor Anandiben Patel's words of encouragement gave us a confident boost today. Her knowledge on nitty grittys, understanding of various problems we face, the challenges faced by women, especially in the patriarchal state, is a big thing for us. If our issues are brought on this national stage, we feel encouraged to work internally so that we can recognize our own character in the future. This is where we gain a lot of self-confidence and our workers are encouraged to work further," he added.

Artisan, Sunil Kumar from Lucknow said he was happy to meet the Governor and it was a confidence boost to him.

"I am Sunil Kumar, I come from Lucknow. I have 57 women working here in my own factory. My wife is also working here. We also have customers from abroad and we try our best to retain them. Upon meeting Governor Patel, we felt encouraged and happy. She belongs to Uttar Pradesh, so her words felt closer home," he said

Geetanjali Satpathy, who is a part of Embroidery and Applique Cluster in Odisha, Satpathy said that as their work is growing, even the federation is taking interest in their work, which she describes as their "greatest achievement."

"We have over 2,000 women in our cluster. Earlier people used to do this at home, some small embroidery, some work for sewing. But we tried to connect it with a cluster so that everyone's income level and the design of the market changes according to the new trend. So that they can get the facilities to connect in a cluster and the second thing is that the marketing facilities can also be available," she said.

"If we work together, we can reach a level where we can increase their income. And slowly, our work is increasing. Because the work is growing, the federation is also taking more interest. Earlier, we used to call them. But now they are coming to us themselves. This is our biggest achievement. The point is that the income used to be 500, now it is even 10,000. And today, we have been able to get the facility through the SFURTI project. And the best thing is that Governor came to us today. I liked the point where she mentioned about making a group for artisans who can coordinate with different departments and solve the issues we face," she said.

Priti Patel, from Nagpur, reflected on her traditional crafts Jari Zarodji Embroidery, and the Cluster of Khaperkheda. She also appreciated the visit of UP Governor Anandiben Patel, and also affirmed hope that the Delhi crowd buys their products.

"We are the Cluster of Khaperkheda. The Cluster is called Jari Zarodji Embroidery and Stitching Cluster. Our Cluster is a producer company named Embroidery Artisan Welfare Producer Company. In this company, 400 women are working. And our women are working on Jari Zarodji Embroidery and Stitching. Today, we have set up a stall here. Governor Patel saw the work of our women. She praised our work. I am very happy that today I have got the opportunity to install this stall here. We got to make this cluster through Sfurti scheme, and we are thankful for it. Our cluster has been working since 5 years where there are more than 500 women. We are expecting a good sale from the public of Delhi. They will like our craft a lot," she said. (ANI)