India's First Vertical Lift Railway Bridge to Open in Rameswaram Soon

Ramanathapuram: India's first vertical lift railway sea bridge is set to be inaugurated in Pamban, Rameswaram, a significant milestone in the country's railway infrastructure.

The new bridge replaces the British-era Pamban Railway Bridge, which was commissioned in 1914 and featured a manually operated horizontal opening mechanism to allow ships to pass.

Located in Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram district, the bridge connects the Indian mainland with Rameswaram Island, one of the Char Dham pilgrimage sites.

The old bridge, originally built for Metre Gauge trains, was strengthened for Broad Gauge traffic and reopened in 2007. In February 2019, the Ministry of Railways sanctioned the construction of a new bridge to replace the ageing structure.

Built at Rs 531 crore by Southern Railway in collaboration with Rail Vikas Nigam, the new 2.1 km-long bridge features a 72.5-meter-long central section that will be lifted to a height of 17 meters to facilitate maritime traffic. The electro-mechanical lift mechanism is integrated with train control systems, ensuring efficient and automated operations.

The bridge is currently equipped with a single electrified railway track, with provisions for an additional line in the future to support increased rail traffic. Presently, 10 regular and 10 weekly special trains operate up to Mandapam station.

Following the inauguration, these services will be extended to Rameswaram, enhancing connectivity with other parts of the country. This engineering marvel is expected to boost religious tourism and improve transportation for residents and businesses in the region. (ANI)