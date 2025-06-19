Indian Coast Guard rescues TN fisherman in distress

Chennai, June 19 (IANS) In a daring maritime rescue operation, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) saved the life of a fisherman who suffered a sudden seizure and fell overboard from the fishing boat 'IFB Farish' off the coast of Mandapam in Tamil Nadu on Thursday.

The incident occurred amid rough sea conditions when crew members aboard the fishing vessel raised an alarm after their colleague collapsed and fell into the water during a medical emergency.

The distress call was quickly relayed to the Indian Coast Guard.

Responding without delay, ICG Ship C-432, which was patrolling in the area, rushed to the scene.

Braving turbulent waters, the Coast Guard crew located the struggling fisherman and successfully brought him aboard.

According to an official statement from the Coast Guard, the victim was found unconscious and showing signs of severe distress. The ship’s medical team immediately administered life-saving first aid, managing to stabilise the fisherman en route to shore.

Upon reaching the coast, the rescued individual was swiftly transferred to the Government Hospital in Ramanathapuram for further medical care.

"A fisherman suffering seizure & falling overboard from #IFB Farish was rescued by #ICG Ship C-432 near #Mandapam, braving rough seas. Life-saving aid was rendered, stabilizing the victim before transfer to GH #Ramanathapuram. @IndiaCoastGuard-Saving Lives at Sea," the Coast Guard said in a post on X.

“The successful operation once again highlights the ICG’s commitment to safeguarding lives at sea,” the Coast Guard said.

The Indian Coast Guard, which plays a critical role in India’s maritime safety framework, has been actively involved in numerous life-saving missions along the country’s vast coastline.

The rescue reinforces its reputation as a dependable force in times of distress at sea. Authorities confirmed that the fisherman is now in stable condition and recovering under medical supervision.

--IANS

aal/dpb