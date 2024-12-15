logo
Heavy Rains Trigger Severe Waterlogging in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu

Heavy rains lash Tamil Nadu, causing severe waterlogging in Thoothukudi and nearby areas
Dec 15, 2024, 06:48 AM
Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu): Several parts of Thoothukudi and adjoining areas witnessed severe waterlogging on Sunday as heavy rains continued to lash parts of Tamil Nadu.

Visuals showed waterlogging in areas including Postal Telegram Colony, Rajiv Nagar, Rajagopal Nagar, Bharati Nagar, Amuda Nagar, KVK Nagar and Asoke Nagar of Thoothukudi.

Earlier on Friday, Thoothukudi and other districts received moderate to heavy rainfall, while Trichy received incessant rain.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari districts of Tamilnadu, Kerala, Lakshadweep area.

The IMD release stated that a cyclonic circulation is present over the Andaman Sea and adjoining areas as of Saturday. It is expected to develop into a low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal by Sunday (i.e. today). The system will likely intensify and move west-northwest towards the Tamil Nadu coast, the release mentioned.

Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal areas on Monday, as per the IMD.

Light to moderate rain at a few places over Tamilnadu, (at many places over Coastal Tamilnadu and one or two places in Interior Tamilnadu), Puducherry & Karaikal area with thunderstorms and lighting at one or two places is likely to occur. Heavy rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Ramanathapuram, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai districts of Tamilnadu and Karaikal area on Tuesday.

Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Cuddalore, and Mayiladuthurai districts of Tamilnadu and Karaikal area on Wednesday.

Heavy rain is also likely to occur at one or two places over Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Perambalur, Pudukkottai, Tiruchirappalli, Villuppuram, Chengalpattu, Kallakurichi districts of Tamilnadu and Puducherry. (ANI)

