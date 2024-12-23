Heavy Rainfall Hits Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu: IMD Issues Weather Alert

Thoothukudi: The Kovilpatti area of the Thoothukudi district, along with neighbouring areas such as Ettayapuram, Kamanayakkanpatti, Nalatinputhur, Maniyachi, Pandavar Mangalam, Chitangulam, Mooppanpatti, and Ilubaiyurani, has been experiencing widespread rainfall since early morning.

While the rain initially started as a drizzle, it has intensified into heavy downpours lasting over an hour, providing relief from the recent spell of high temperatures.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has forecasted isolated heavy rain in Chengalpattu, Viluppuram, Cuddalore, and Puducherry on December 24, accompanied by thunderstorms in several areas. For December 25, thunderstorms and lightning are expected across parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and the Karaikal region, with light to moderate rainfall in other areas.

From December 26 to 28, light to moderate rain is likely at isolated locations across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Residents in vulnerable areas have been advised to stay alert.

According to RMC reports, a cyclonic circulation, extending up to 3.1 km above mean sea level, is projected to move west-southwestward. It is expected to reach the southwest Bay of Bengal, near the northern Tamil Nadu and southern Andhra Pradesh coasts, around December 24.

Thoothukudi, part of Tamil Nadu's coastal districts, is bearing the brunt of heavy rainfall. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts light rainfall in Thoothukudi on December 23 and 24, with similar conditions likely on December 25. The region has frequently faced waterlogging, as seen last week when severe rains inundated areas like the Postal Telegram Colony, Rajiv Nagar, Bharati Nagar, Amuda Nagar, KVK Nagar, and Asoke Nagar.

On Friday, Thoothukudi and other districts experienced moderate to heavy rainfall, while incessant rains lashed Trichy. Earlier in the week, schools were shut across 11 Tamil Nadu districts, including Chennai, Villupuram, and Thanjavur, in anticipation of heavy rainfall. (ANI)