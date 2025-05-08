Heavy rain alert for several districts of TN until May 13

Chennai: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued a heavy rain alert for several districts of Tamil Nadu, following forecasts of an early onset of the southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea and Bay of Bengal.

The weather department has predicted heavy rainfall across the state until May 13. In Chennai, moderate rainfall is expected over the coming days, according to RMC officials.

Meanwhile, a heavy rain warning has been issued for pockets of Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, Tiruchirappalli, Thanjavur, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Nilgiris, and the hilly regions of Coimbatore, Theni, and Dindigul.

The forecast also indicates light to moderate rain at isolated locations across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph until May 13.

Amid the rainy forecast, Vellore recorded the highest maximum temperature in the state on Wednesday, touching 41 degrees Celsius. The weather department warned that temperatures are likely to peak further on Thursday, with increased humidity leading to discomfort in several parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

Maximum temperatures are expected to range between 36 degrees Celsius and 41 degrees Celsius over interior Tamil Nadu, 34 degrees Celsius to 36 degrees Celsius over coastal regions, and 22 degrees C to 28 degrees C in hilly areas.

According to the weather department’s report, many parts of Tamil Nadu received rainfall on Tuesday. Thammampatti in Salem district recorded the highest at 11 cm, while other districts, including Tiruvallur, Sivaganga, and Villupuram, also experienced rain.

In Chennai, Valasaravakkam and Nerkundram received up to 11 cm of rainfall. Tamil Nadu has recorded 14 per cent excess rainfall during the northeast monsoon season, with 447 mm received against the seasonal average of 393 mm.

Chennai logged 845 mm of rainfall, 16 per cent above average, while Coimbatore saw a notable surplus of 47 per cent.

