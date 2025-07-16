Forecast of intermittent spells of rain in TN eight districts

Chennai: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has forecast rainfall in eight districts of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, offering some respite from the prevailing dry spell in many parts of the state.

According to weather updates, moderate rainfall is expected in four hilly and western districts -- Nilgiris, Theni, Tenkasi, and Tiruppur.

These regions, known for their undulating terrain and forested areas, are likely to receive intermittent spells of rain throughout the day.

The RMC has advised local authorities in these districts to remain alert to the possibility of sudden showers, especially in elevated regions where landslides and waterlogging could occur. In addition to the above, light to moderate showers have also been predicted in parts of Coimbatore, Virudhunagar, Kanniyakumari, and Tirunelveli. These districts, which often rely on monsoon rains for agricultural activities, may see isolated rainfall that could provide limited relief to farmers and help replenish groundwater in certain areas.

The weather office has attributed the expected rainfall to atmospheric disturbances and moisture-laden winds from the west and southwest.

While there is no indication of heavy rain or extreme weather at this stage, residents have been urged to take necessary precautions and stay updated with official forecasts.

Coimbatore and Tirunelveli, which have seen relatively dry weather over the past few weeks, may benefit from the light showers in terms of agricultural support and temperature moderation.

In coastal Kanniyakumari, sporadic rainfall could also help ease the humidity levels that have persisted in recent days.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Centre has stated that no widespread rainfall is expected across the state and that the showers will remain limited to the districts mentioned.

Chennai and other northern districts are likely to remain dry with partly cloudy skies.

Officials said more accurate forecasts will be issued depending on the evolving atmospheric conditions. The public has been encouraged to monitor daily bulletins issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and local weather channels for updates.

