Fire Breaks Out at Krishna Fireworks Factory in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar

Chennai: A fire broke out in the warehouse of Krishna Fireworks factory in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar district on Tuesday, according to the fire department officials.

The fire broke out near Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu. There was no loss of life or injuries reported in the incident.

More details are awaited.

Last month, a person suffered severe burn injuries after an explosion took place at a firecracker manufacturing factory near Sivakasi area in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar district.

The injured, identified as Balpandi (31) sustained 20 per cent burn injuries and was admitted to the hospital for treatment, said officials from the fire and rescue department. (ANI)