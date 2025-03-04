States & UTs

Fire Breaks Out at Krishna Fireworks Factory in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar

Fire breaks out at Krishna Fireworks warehouse in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar; no casualties reported
The HawkT
The Hawk·
🏷 Tamil Nadu
Mar 04, 2025, 10:44 AM
Fire Breaks Out at Krishna Fireworks Factory

Chennai: A fire broke out in the warehouse of Krishna Fireworks factory in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar district on Tuesday, according to the fire department officials.

The fire broke out near Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu. There was no loss of life or injuries reported in the incident.

More details are awaited.

Last month, a person suffered severe burn injuries after an explosion took place at a firecracker manufacturing factory near Sivakasi area in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar district.

The injured, identified as Balpandi (31) sustained 20 per cent burn injuries and was admitted to the hospital for treatment, said officials from the fire and rescue department. (ANI)

factory explosionsfirecracker factory newsTamil Nadu incidentswarehouse fireSivakasi newsKrishna FireworksTamil Nadu newsfire safety Tamil NaduTamil Nadu factory fireVirudhunagar fire

Related posts

Loading...

More from author

Loading...