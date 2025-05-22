DRI seizes Rs 32 lakh in cash from three train passengers in TN

Chennai, May 22 (IANS) In a significant operation, officials from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized unaccounted cash worth Rs 32 lakh from three individuals travelling on the Hyderabad-Puducherry Superfast Express at Chennai’s Egmore Railway Station on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off regarding potential money laundering, a DRI team conducted a surprise check as the train arrived at Egmore.

The operation specifically targeted Aghilan, a suspect from Hyderabad who had been under surveillance. During the inspection, DRI officials examined the luggage of three passengers: Ashok D Jain (51), a resident of Strahans Road, Pattalam; his son, Shil Ashok Jain (27); and Sangita B. Jain (57), wife of Bharat Kumar Jain and a resident of Sowcarpet.

On searching their baggage, the team discovered neatly packed bundles of cash amounting to Rs 32 lakh. The money was concealed in multiple pieces of luggage.

All three passengers were detained at the station, and the cash was confiscated.

A senior DRI official confirmed that the suspects were taken to its office for further interrogation. “We are questioning them to determine the source of the cash and its intended use,” the official said.

He added that preliminary findings point to a possible connection with illegal interstate financial transactions.

Authorities have not ruled out the involvement of a broader network in the smuggling of unaccounted funds.

The DRI is now coordinating with other central agencies to investigate links to hawala operations or other illicit trade routes.

This operation comes amid heightened surveillance across major transit points ahead of the financial year-end and elections in some regions.

Officials believe such cash seizures may be part of a larger pattern involving the movement of black money through passenger trains.

Further investigation is underway, and the DRI is expected to release more details once the suspects’ statements are recorded and the cash trail is traced.

