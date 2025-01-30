Customs Seize 1.14 Kg Gold Worth Rs 94 Lakh Concealed by Passenger at Trichy Airport

Trichy: A 1141 gram gold carat worth Rs 94.53 lakh was seized by customs officials from a passenger who was conealing it inside his rectum at Trichy Airport.

The accused passenger arrived from Kuala Lumpur on Air Asia flight AK-023 on Wednesday and was caught during inepction, officials said.

According to an AIU officer, "In Trichy airport, one male passenger arriving from Kuala Lumpur by Air Asia flight No. AK-023 on Wednesday and seized one gold piece of 24 karat purity weighing 1141.000 grams valued Rs 94,53,185."

"The gold was extracted from paste-like materials concealed in his rectum," the official added.

Further investigation is underway in the case. (ANI)