CM Stalin launches ration at doorstep scheme for elderly, differently-abled

Chennai: In a move aimed at ensuring food security and easing the burden on some of society’s most vulnerable sections, Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin on Tuesday launched the ‘Chief Minister’s Thayumanavar’ scheme.

The initiative will deliver ration items directly to the homes of senior citizens aged 70 and above, as well as differently-abled beneficiaries, across the state.

The official launch took place in Chennai, where CM Stalin personally handed over ration supplies to a differently-abled beneficiary in Korukkupet, symbolically marking the commencement of statewide implementation.

The Chief Minister said the scheme reflects the government’s commitment to making essential services more accessible to those who may face mobility challenges or health issues.

According to the state government, the programme will benefit 21,70,454 people in total. Of these, 20,42,657 are senior citizens from 15,81,364 ration card-holding households, and 1,27,797 are differently-abled individuals from 91,969 households.

The government has directed that the supplies be delivered without requiring beneficiaries to travel to fair price shops, thereby reducing physical strain and improving convenience.

The scheme will operate on a fixed schedule each month, with ration deliveries made on the second Saturday and Sunday. Items distributed under the Public Distribution System (PDS) -- including rice, wheat, sugar, palmolein oil, and toor dal -- will be part of the doorstep delivery.

Officials noted that Tamil Nadu operates over 34,800 fair price shops under the PDS, and the new delivery system will leverage this network for last-mile connectivity.

Special delivery teams have been formed to ensure timely distribution and to maintain quality and accuracy in the supply chain.

CM Stalin emphasised that the scheme is part of a broader vision to strengthen welfare delivery mechanisms in the state, particularly for those who may otherwise be excluded from accessing their entitlements.

“It is our duty to ensure that the elderly and differently-abled do not face the indignity of struggling for essentials. This scheme is a step towards making governance compassionate and people-centric,” he said.

The launch was attended by senior ministers, government officials, and beneficiaries, who welcomed the scheme as a much-needed initiative that blends efficiency with empathy.

--IANS