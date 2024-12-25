Annamalai Condemns Tamil Nadu Govt Amid Rising Crimes Against Women Following Alleged Gang Rape at Anna University

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President K. Annamalai on Wednesday criticised the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) led state government over the alleged sexual assault of a student at Anna University, stating that crimes against women are at an all-time high.

Speaking to reporters, Annamalai said the incident occurred when a girl and a boy, both university students in their fourth and second years respectively, were on the university campus. Two unidentified individuals allegedly entered the campus and sexually assaulted the girl.

"There are some terms that are new to Tamil Nadu. One of them is gang rape. We have been hearing it frequently over the past three years. Crimes against women are at an all-time high. This incident is not only shocking but leaves us paralysed with shame. In one of the safest places, Chennai--specifically the sprawling Anna University campus, which has existed for decades--a girl and a boy were attacked. The boy was beaten, and the girl was brutally sexually assaulted, sustaining injuries," Annamalai said.

Criticising the state government for its handling of law and order, Annamalai urged authorities to grant the police freedom to investigate the incident thoroughly to prevent such occurrences in the future.

"The CCTVs on campus were not functioning, which reflects the current state of law and order and administration in Tamil Nadu. This is a moment of collective shame. We hope the police will be allowed to do their job without interference. With all MLAs and MPs in Chennai belonging to the DMK, is this how the city ensures the safety of its people? I hope and pray the Tamil Nadu government takes action. At least let this incident be the last of its kind," he added.

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami condemned the incident, highlighting its occurrence 12 years after the Nirbhaya case in Delhi as an indictment of the Stalin administration's failure to prioritise law and order.

"The news of a female student being sexually assaulted by two men at Anna University is shocking. It is disgraceful that such a heinous crime occurred at Anna University, a proud landmark of Tamil Nadu, located in the heart of the capital. The fact that such incidents are happening 12 years after the Nirbhaya case in Delhi shows that Chief Minister Stalin has relegated law and order to the background," Palaniswami posted on X.

He added, "Mr. @mkstalin's model government, which always denies the breakdown of law and order when I point it out, could have prevented many such incidents had it taken even minimal action. I strongly condemn the DMK government for letting law and order deteriorate to a level where women cannot feel safe at educational institutions or workplaces."

Palaniswami called for immediate action and the harshest punishment for the perpetrators.

"I urge Mr. Stalin's DMK government to arrest the culprits immediately, ensure they receive the maximum legal punishment, and strengthen police efforts to safeguard women across the state," he said.

BJP State Vice President Narayanan Thirupathy also expressed shock, demanding swift action.

"The capital of Tamil Nadu is becoming a lawless city. This government has lost control over law and order. A girl has been gang-raped in Chennai. This is the state of governance. The BJP strongly condemns this. The perpetrators must be arrested immediately, and justice must be served. The Anna University campus must be made secure," he stated.

Meanwhile, one person has been arrested in connection with the alleged gang rape, according to officials.

The Greater Chennai Police Commissioner's office confirmed that the accused is in custody and investigations are underway. The police have formed four special teams to apprehend all those involved in the assault.

In response to the incident, members of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) and the All India Women Welfare Federation held a protest outside Anna University's campus in Guindy, demanding justice and improved safety measures for students. (ANI)