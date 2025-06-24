AIADMK condemns degradation of Dravidian Icons at Murugan devotees’ meet

Chennai, June 24 (IANS) Amid mounting criticism for their silence during the BJP-backed “Murugan Bakthargal Manadu” in Madurai, senior AIADMK leader and Tamil Nadu Deputy Leader of the Opposition R B Udhayakumar on Tuesday strongly condemned the denigration of Dravidian stalwarts Thanthai Periyar and C N Annadurai at the event.

The AIADMK, which has come under fire over the last two days for the presence of its senior leaders at the event where a controversial video was screened, clarified its stance through a video statement by Udhayakumar.

He stated that he and other senior functionaries - including Sellur K Raju, V V Rajan Chellappa, Kadambur C Raju, and K T Rajenthra Balaji - had attended the conference purely as devotees of Lord Murugan and were under the impression that it would be an apolitical gathering.

“We believed the event would be a spiritual and cultural celebration, not a political platform to attack ideologies or leaders,” said Udhayakumar.

“We attended out of respect for religious harmony and differing views,” he added, invoking former Chief Minister Annadurai’s words: “Even the flowers in the neighbour’s garden have fragrance.”

The controversy erupted after a video shown at the conference described Dravidian leaders as “atheist jackals” and accused them of promoting a “fake Dravidianism” cloaked in secularism.

The Hindu Munnani, one of the key organisers of the event, used the platform to advocate for the revival of a “Theiviga Tamil Nadu” and passed resolutions that reportedly called for the eradication of Dravidian ideology from the state.

Udhayakumar, however, distanced the AIADMK from the content of the video and the resolutions passed. He claimed the party functionaries were seated behind the screen during the screening and were unaware of the offensive visuals and commentary.

“There was no opportunity for us to view the video from our position on the dais. We were completely unaware of the defamatory content,” he said.

He further asserted that the AIADMK had always stood firm in defending the legacy of Periyar and Annadurai.

“We never hesitate to voice our opposition whenever these great leaders are criticised,” he said.

The incident has reignited political tensions in Tamil Nadu, with AIADMK’s presence at the event drawing sharp reactions from opposition parties and pro-Dravidian voices.

The party’s statement appears aimed at damage control as it seeks to reaffirm its ideological commitment to its Dravidian roots.

--IANS