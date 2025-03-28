Actor Vijay's TVK opposes three-language policy, delimitation, Waqf Bill, passes resolutions against it

Chennai: During its first general council meeting, actor Vijay's party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has passed a total of 17 resolutions, including a resolution against the three-language policy, proposed delimitation and Waqf (Amendment) Bill.

TVK, in the meeting, decided that they would ask the Centre to withdraw the Waqf (Amendment) Bill.

The resolution on the language policy stated that the party will remain dedicated to the two-language policy and proposed a three-language policy under the New Education Policy is against "federalism" and TVK will never accept "imposition" of another language politically.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) also passed a resolution against the proposed delimitation, calling it "not necessary." The resolution states that the proposed delimitation will reduce the seats of the southern states.

During the meeting, TVK also condemned the ruling DMK government for not controlling drugs in the state. They accused DMK of making "false promises" on Old pension scheme to government employees.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam also raised the issue of fishermen arrested by Sthe ri Lankan Navy and demanded a permanent solution for it. The party extended its firm support to the fishermen.

The party also condemned the Union and Tamil Nadu government for not bringing of a permanent solution for fishermen issue. The resolution stated that "Prime Minister Narendra Modi should consider Tamil fishermen equal to Gujarat fishermen" and should bring permanent solution for fishermen problems."

A resolution was also passed against new Chennai proposed airport in Parandhur.

The first general council meeting of TVK is underway at Ramachandra Convention Hall in Thiruvanmayur.

Massive cutouts welcoming the party chief, Vijay was put outside the venue, and its entrance has been designed to resemble the entrance of Tamil Nadu Secretariat.

The venue has been adorned with several banners and posters depicting Vijay's political career. All arrangements have been put in place and the venue echoed with the sounds of dhol and nagadas.

In February 2024, Vijay announced his entry into the political domain. Earlier, on February 26, actor Vijay's party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam completed its first anniversary. (ANI)