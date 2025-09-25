Actor-politician Vijay revises statewide tour; TVK to cover more TN districts right into 2026

Chennai: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) founder and popular actor Vijay has revised and expanded his much-watched Tamil Nadu tour, adding select Sundays to his earlier Saturday-only schedule and extending it well into 2026.

TVK sources said the move reflects Vijay’s plan to deepen his grassroots outreach ahead of his first major electoral test.

Vijay, who launched TVK earlier this year after formally stepping into politics, began his maiden statewide tour on September 13 in Ariyalur, Tiruchirappalli district, and completed the first leg on September 20 in Nagapattinam and Thiruvarur.

Initially set to end on December 20, the tour will now run into early 2026, covering nearly every key district in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

According to the revised schedule, Vijay will visit Namakkal and Karur districts on September 27.

In October, he is slated to travel to Vellore and Ranipet on the 5th, Puducherry and Cuddalore on the 11th, Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli on the 18th, and Tiruppur and Erode on the 25th.

In November, Vijay will campaign across Perambalur and Kallakurichi on the 1st, Krishnagiri and Tirupattur on the 8th, Villupuram and Thiruvannamalai on the 15th, Salem and Dharmapuri on the 22nd, and Thanjavur and Mayiladuthurai on the 29th.

December’s schedule includes Pudukottai and Dindigul on the 7th, Sivagangai and Ramanathapuram on the 13th, and Thiruvallur and Kancheepuram on the 20th.

The extended leg in early 2026 will see Vijay reaching Madurai, Theni, Kanyakumari, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Chengalpattu and Chennai.

Party insiders said the change signals TVK’s determination to build a strong, district-level presence and energize cadres well ahead of the next Assembly election.

Vijay’s political debut has generated significant buzz across the state.

His TVK, seen as an alternative to the Dravidian majors DMK and AIADMK, has attracted large crowds during its early public meetings.

The star, long known for weaving social themes into his films, declared that “the time has come to translate words into action” and launched TVK with a message of change, anti-corruption, and youth empowerment.

Political observers note that extending the tour allows Vijay to consolidate support and address diverse local issues, from employment and agriculture to urban infrastructure.

It also positions TVK as a serious player capable of sustaining momentum beyond celebrity appeal. Party leaders say the expanded schedule is just the beginning of a long-term grassroots engagement plan.

—IANS