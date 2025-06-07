A New Dawn In Tamil Nadu with "natural" multi languages including Hindi matinee idol Kamal Haasan as its newest Rajya Sabha MP fully backed by the state Chief Minister Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin, his Dravida Munnetra Kazagham (DMK), the Indian National Congress, their associate parties including the Left parties etc. A new dawn in Tamil Nadu because in one of rarest of rare official occurence in that state, a congenital, inveterate Tamilian plus a countrywide popular matinee idol like Kamal Haasan is going to be the Rajya Sabha member or MP of the Upper House. Before him, Shivaji Ganeshan, Cho Ramaswamy, Gemini Ganeshan etc popular matinee idols of Tamil Nadu were elevated in the national level as MPs but they could not make a mark for themselves here for reasons best known only to them, recount many in full know of those matters. They unabashedly admit that a Kamal Haasan like countrywide fully well known face has never represented Tamil Nadu in the national level. The latter is the first national persona from Tamil Nadu in Parliament as full fledged MP. Naturally then, a new dawn in Tamil Nadu with national perspective ejecting from that state finally.

For many decades, Tamil Nadu has been accused as being only Tamil centric thus not national at all. In any case, they do not patronise the country's national language even now Hindi, patronise only Tamil and English. While doing that, they do not at all mind, the state of Tamil Nadu falling back on many fronts from the national level naturally. They do not mind for that but they do not want Hindi, Hindi should stay away from Tamil Nadu as since the 1950s. There should be no change in that.

But with Kamal Haasan as newest Tamil Nadu MP, it is obvious that there is a marked change in DMK stand on Hindi. The DMK from now on will, reportedly, tacitly support Hindi by not objecting to it in any way. In other words, the DMK or its chieftain Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin's tacit consent to Hindi persists so that he is not singled out in the country in any way, firmly opine many, in the wake of continuing to oppose Hindi, the official national language, thereby stamping himself as anti-national, anti-Indian.

He is finally trepidation-prone even if he does not accept that officially to maintain his "superiority" but in reality, he is crumbling, crackling, crackling even if it be all hush-hush now but those who know him admit that he is not any more as strongly self pronounced anti-Hindi as he was till not erelong.

He is now quite "Palestine" to his former earlier fiery self as far as his strong anti-Hindi stand is concerned.

Currently, he is depending on Kamal Haasan as MP to nationally propagate in national level that Stalin is not at all anti-national being anti-Hindi but it is just that he is not at ease with Hindi, he being a Tamilian from Tamil Nadu where, Hindi has been since many decades, "alien". And there was no efforts to change that practice / convention / habit on the part of the Centre. For generations thus, Hindi continued to elude Tamil Nadu...Stalin is part of that. His anti-Hindi stand thus is not wayward. But it is relevant. So on and so forth...

All this will be vehemently propagated by Kamal Haasan during his MPship among other issues he will raise in the Rajya Sabha.

That is why he is being termed as A New Dawn In Tamil Nadu.