41 Indian Fishermen Arrested by Sri Lankan Navy Return to Chennai

Chennai: A group of 41 Indian fishermen, recently arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy, arrived at Chennai Airport on Tuesday. They will now be sent to their respective districts as confirmed by authorities.

Of the 41 fishermen, 35 were from Ramanathapuram district and had been detained near Katchatheevu on September 8, 2024. The Sri Lankan Navy alleged that they were engaged in cross-border fishing activities, a recurring issue in the region. Their release marks another step in addressing the frequent detentions of Indian fishermen.

Earlier this month, on January 16, 15 Indian fishermen, also detained by the Sri Lankan Navy, were released and returned to Chennai. These arrests occurred in separate incidents in 2024, with eight fishermen being detained near Mannar Island on September 27, and another 12 from Nagapattinam district arrested on November 11.

Following interventions by the Union and Tamil Nadu governments, their release was secured. The Tamil Nadu Fisheries Department ensured their safe return to their native places upon arrival.

In a related event on January 5, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) facilitated the repatriation of 95 Indian fishermen and four fishing boats from Bangladesh.

This exchange, conducted with the Bangladesh Coast Guard, also saw the return of 90 Bangladeshi fishermen, including 12 rescued from a sunken fishing boat. The repatriation occurred at South 24 Parganas, West Bengal, with the Indian fishermen handed over to state fisheries officials.

Recent months have seen numerous incidents of fishermen from India, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh being detained for crossing international maritime boundaries inadvertently.

Officials noted the need for continued diplomatic efforts to address these challenges and protect the livelihoods of fishermen. Initiatives by the Indian government and international coordination have helped expedite repatriation processes, offering a measure of relief to affected families.

Earlier in December, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin urged Union External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar to take immediate diplomatic efforts to secure the release of apprehended fishermen and their fishing boats from the Sri Lankan Navy's custody. (ANI)