Uttarakhand: Grand procession marks Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Haldwani

Haldwani: Ganesh Chaturthi was celebrated on Wednesday with great devotion and enthusiasm across the nation, and the city of Haldwani in Uttarakhand was no exception. The Ganesh Seva Samiti organised a vibrant procession to mark the beginning of the 10-day festivities, drawing large crowds of devotees, including local residents and traders.

The celebrations began at Shri Rameshwar Shiv Temple, where the 'aarti' of Lord Ganesha was performed, and a ceremonial coconut was broken to inaugurate the procession.

Accompanied by rhythmic drumbeats, vibrant bands, and eye-catching tableaux, the procession made its way through the city's main roads and culminated at Shri Laxmi Shishu Mandir, where the Ganpati idol was installed with traditional rituals.

Throughout the route, chants of “Ganpati Bappa Morya!” echoed in the air, while flower petals rained down from balconies and roadside gatherings, enhancing the festive spirit.

Organisers shared that the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, which began on August 26, will continue for 10 days with daily worship, cultural performances, and community events. The concluding ritual will feature a grand immersion procession of the Ganpati idols.

Colourful pandals have been erected at prominent locations across the city — including Ramlila Maidan, Patel Chowk, Himalaya Farm on Bareilly Road, and ancient Shiv Seva Samiti.

Localities such as Mukhani, Rajpura, and Railway Bazaar are also participating actively in the festivities. Morning prayers and evening cultural programmes are scheduled daily at 5 P.M., drawing participation from all age groups.

Speaking about the event, organiser Harimohan Arora said, “I extend warm wishes to everyone on Ganesh Chaturthi. Apart from religious rituals, we’re also organising a blood donation camp to help those in need. It’s a celebration of faith and service.”

BJP leader Renu Adhikari, who attended the event said, “It’s a wonderful day celebrated with great devotion every year. Ganesh Chaturthi, which started in Maharashtra, has now become a nationwide celebration. I wish the entire country peace and prosperity on this auspicious occasion.”

Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi, is one of the most celebrated festivals in India. Traditionally, the festival marks the birth of Lord Ganesha — the deity of wisdom, knowledge, and prosperity.

For the next generation of students, Ganesh Chaturthi is more than just a religious celebration; it is an opportunity to learn, grow, and embrace values that shape character and intellect.

Ganesh Chaturthi is dedicated to the elephant-headed deity revered as the god of wisdom, prosperity, and good fortune, and the remover of obstacles.

