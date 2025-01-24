Two Seniors in Jaipur Test Positive for HMPV, Now Stable

Jaipur: Two seniors who tested positive for the human metapneumovirus (HMPV) in Jaipur, are now in stable condition.

In a statement made by the hospital authorities on Thursday, a man and a woman were admitted to Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur and tested positive for HMPV.

The duo has co-morbidities but are doing fine after getting treatment and are now stable.

Principal, of Sawai Man Singh Medical College, Deepak Maheshwari, sharing the details, said, "There are two cases - a 70-year-old and a 50-year-old, both with co-morbidities. The condition of both patients is stable now. They have been kept in separate enclosures."

"Patients have symptoms like cold, cough and fever with a representation like flu. As all of us are used to precaution since Covid time, patients should use masks and maintain distance."

Earlier, amid rising concern around HMPV, neighbouring Haryana Health Minister Arti Singh Rao assured the people that the state is ready to handle the situation and said there is no need to panic.

"We are ready. All the districts have been informed to stay alert. I want to request that the people should not panic. This virus can spread but it is not dangerous. It can be treated," Rao told ANI.

She also urged people to stay fit during the winter season. "Since it is winter now, there are chances of more people getting pneumonia, so I request everyone to get a mucus test done in case they have any symptoms. They should also keep their hands clean like we did during Covid-19," she added.

On January 9, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported a rise in acute respiratory infections, including HMPV, in the Northern Hemisphere and noted that the rate of infections follows typical seasonal trends. (ANI)