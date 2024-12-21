Sachin Pilot Visits SMS Hospital: Condoles Fire Victims of Jaipur-Ajmer Highway Accident

Jaipur: Congress leader Sachin Pilot visited SMS Hospital in Jaipur to meet the victims of the recent fire incident and take stock of the situation on Saturday.

Speaking to the media persons, Pilot said, "The injured people are being provided with the best available facilities. It is a tragic incident. This incident must be investigated to know the reasons behind it...As the population and means of transport are increasing, so is the number of accidents. The government has to take this matter seriously and whether safety norms are being followed or not...Not only the government, but the whole public has to follow the norms to avoid such incidents."

He further stated, "Our government has provided some financial assistance to the affected individuals, and if necessary, the assistance should be extended not only by the state government but also by the central government. Many of these victims were working-class individuals, and they should be helped as much as possible."

The Friday accident, which resulted in a massive fire, involved a truck loaded with chemicals colliding with a tanker carrying LPG and other vehicles.

The death toll in the tanker truck collision on Bhankrota Ajmer Road in Jaipur on Saturday rose to 14, as confirmed by DCP West Jaipur, Amit Kumar.

SMS Hospital Superintendent, Sushil Kumar Bhati, confirmed that "14 patients have died so far in the incident. A total of 26 patients are under treatment, some of whom are in critical condition and on ventilators."

Dr Bhati emphasised that "All doctors are trying their best to treat the victims and minimise mortality, but some patients are very serious. The entire medical team has been mobilised, and additional staff has been arranged across various specialities to ensure the best possible care."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his condolences to the families of the victims. In a post on X, the Prime Minister's Office expressed grief, stating, "Deeply saddened by the loss of lives in the accident on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway in Rajasthan. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. The local administration is assisting those affected." The PM also announced an ex gratia of Rs. 2 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs. 50,000 for the injured. (ANI)