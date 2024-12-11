Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit 2024: A Milestone in Transforming Rajasthan's Economic Landscape

Jaipur (Rajasthan): Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma expressed confidence that the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit, which concluded on Wednesday, will prove to be a milestone for the people of the state.

Rajasthan Chief Minister informed that the summit saw participation from 32 countries.

"Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit has concluded today. Under the leadership of PM Modi, people's attraction towards Rajasthan has increased, people from 32 countries participated in it, and industrialists participated in large numbers... Looking at these possibilities, today we have signed MoUs worth Rs 35 lakh crore...," CM Sharma told ANI.

"I want to thank everyone on today's closing occasion... This summit will definitely prove to be a milestone for the people of Rajasthan," he added.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Government has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) of over Rs 35 lakh crores during the Rising Rajasthan Global Summit 2024, stated the state's CM Sharma on the last day of the summit.

Speaking at the summit on Wednesday, Rajasthan CM announced that the state government will present the status of works signed under the MoUs during the Rising Rajasthan Global Summit 2024. CM stated that the report card of the works will be presented on 11 December, on the completion of one year of the summit.

During his speech, Rajasthan's CM highlighted the importance of Rising Rajasthan in elevating the industrial agenda of the state, which will have a far-reaching effect in shaping the state's business environment.

"Through this summit, the Rs 35 lakh crore worth of memorandum of understanding (MoUs) that have been signed will be implemented with full force, ensuring that they contribute to the development of Rajasthan. This summit will mark a new chapter in the state's development, helping Rajasthan move forward rapidly on the path of progress," he said, addressing the gathering at the Rising Rajasthan Global Summit.

"I want to assure you and give you confidence that with the development of 53,000 kilometres of roads, 9 greenfield motorways, and a progressive startup ecosystem, we are working with full seriousness and speed to transform Rajasthan into a major economic and business power within the next four years," Rajasthan CM added.

The Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit 2024, which concluded on Wednesday, attracted global investors, industry leaders, policymakers, and government officials.

The summit features an array of thematic and sectoral sessions organised by various state government departments.

Prominent industrialists such as Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries; Anil Agarwal, Chairman of Vedanta Group; Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group; Kumar Mangalam, Chairman of Aditya Birla Group; and Karan Adani, MD of Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd., attended the three-day summit in Jaipur from December 9 to 11.

On Monday, Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal announced plans to invest Rs 1 lakh crore to boost the production of zinc and oil. While Karan Adani, Managing Director of Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd, unveiled an ambitious Rs 7.5 lakh crore investment plan for Rajasthan at the Rising Rajasthan Global Summit. (ANI)