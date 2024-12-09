Rajasthan's abundant natural resources holds key to significant economic growth Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal

Jaipur (Rajasthan): Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal on Monday said that Rajasthan's abundant natural resources holds the key to significant economic and natural resources. Anil Agarwal was addressing the 'Rising Rajasthan Summit.'

The three-day event, being held in Jaipur from December 9 to December 11, aims to attract global investors to the state and showcase its immense potential.

Highlighting Rajasthan's unique position, Agarwal said, "Rajasthan is a unique and resourceful state. While agriculture brings prosperity to its surface, exploration beneath the ground has the potential to multiply this wealth significantly. Rajasthan is rich in natural resources, offering immense opportunities for growth."

He also elaborated on the state's rich mineral wealth, citing resources such as oil, gas, potash, rock phosphate, lead, zinc, and silver. These resources, he noted, provide Rajasthan with a strong foundation for industrial and economic development.

He said "The state is abundant in resources like oil, gas, potash, rock phosphate, lead, zinc, and silver, further enhancing its potential for industrial and economic development".

Agarwal also emphasized the role of underground resources in global economic success, stating, "Globally, successful nations have thrived largely due to their underground resources."

He pointed out that Rajasthan boasts three times more reserves of decorative stones than Italy, presenting a huge opportunity for industries like construction and exports.

Additionally, the Vedanta Chairman highlighted Rajasthan's geographical advantage, being a neighbor to Gujarat, one of India's most industrialized states. He noted that this proximity could open doors for collaborations, investments, and infrastructure development.

The Rising Rajasthan Summit has drawn attention to the state's potential as a leading destination for investment, with its natural resources being a key driver of its future growth trajectory.

The Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit 2024, taking place from December 9 to 11, has attracted global investors, industry leaders, and policymakers.

The event, graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries, is a platform to showcase Rajasthan's progress in development, innovation, and industrial growth.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, attributed this trust to the state's updated policy framework, including the launch of nine new policies on December 4 to enhance the business ecosystem. (ANI)