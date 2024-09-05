Rajasthan: 6 killed in late-night collision on state highway 94 near Srivijaynagar

Anupgarh (Rajasthan): A major road accident occurred on State Highway 94 near the 25GB bus stand, close to Srivijaynagar, in Anupgarh Rajasthan late last night.

Six people lost their lives in this tragic incident, which happened as they were returning from a late-night Jagran (prayers).

Initial reports revealed that the accident involved a collision between a motorcycle and a car. The impact resulted in the immediate deaths of three individuals: 24-year-old Tarachand, 24-year-old Manish, and 20-year-old Sunil. Three others were seriously injured and initially taken to the Government Hospital of Srivijaynagar for first aid. Despite the efforts of medical staff, they were later referred to Sri Ganganagar Hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries.

Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/posts/%22will-govt-apologise-for-bulldozer-operation-that-was-going-on-till-now%22-sp-chief-akhilesh-yadav

Assistant Superintendent Bhanwar Lal Raisinghnagar providing details about the incident said, "Two motorcycles collided with a car, resulting in six tragic deaths. The accident occurred on State Highway 94 late last night, near 25GB, while all were returning from a nighttime Jagran. The collision between the motorcycle and the car was severe. Three people died at the scene, while three more died during treatment in Sri Ganganagar."

The victims have been identified as follows: Tarachand, 24, from Ranasar, Police Station Pallu, District Hanumangarh; Manish alias Ramesh, 24, from 2 SPM, Rajiyasar; Sunil Kumar, 20, from Bakhtawarpura, Rajiyasar; Rahul, 20, from Chohilwali Hall, Bakhtawarpura; Shubhkaran, 19, from 2 SPM, Rajiyasar; and Balram alias Bhala Ram, 21, from 2 SPM, Rajiyasar.

—ANI