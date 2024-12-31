Rajasthan to Develop Industrial Nodes, Logistics Hubs, and Multi-Modal Parks to Boost Investments

Jaipur: The Rajasthan government is focusing on setting up new industrial nodes, logistics hubs, and a multi-modal logistics park to enhance ease of doing business and attract more investors to the region.

Less than a month after the successful conclusion of the 'Rising Rajasthan' Global Investment Summit 2024, the Government of Rajasthan is ramping up efforts to further boost its industrial landscape.

A team of senior state government officials, led by Ajitabh Sharma, Principal Secretary (Industries), along with Shri Inderjeet Singh, Managing Director (RIICO), undertook a series of site visits on December 30, 2024, to assess land parcels near Jaipur for the development of these key infrastructure projects.

The visit covered potential locations at Manda, Phulera (in the vicinity of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor), and Bichoon industrial areas, where land suitability for the proposed developments was closely examined.

During the visit, the officials deliberated on the viability of a 67-hectare land parcel in Baghawas village for future development.

The Rajasthan government plans to finalize land allocations of approximately 200-250 hectares for logistics parks and industrial areas, ensuring that the regions are well-positioned to cater to the growing demands of modern industries and logistics operations.

The discussions also involved the extension of the Manda Industrial Area under the proposed Land Aggregation Policy and the accelerated development of the Bichoon Industrial Area to meet future demand.

In a statement, Ajitabh Sharma emphasized the importance of these developments for enhancing business operations in the state.

He stated, "Creation of new logistics parks and industrial areas will increase ease of operations and bring cost of business down. Dausa-Bandikui region in the vicinity of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and the Manda Extension in the proximity of the Western Dedicated Fright Corridor are two industrial hotbeds in the state with immense potential."

He added, "In Bandikui and Manda regions, RIICO will develop investment and logistics regions on the government and the aggregate private land areas. Under the directions of Hon'ble CM, we are working round the clock to enhance ease of doing business and convert the signed investment proposals during the summit into running projects."

This initiative follows a recent site visit to the Dausa-Bandikui region, where the team explored land options for setting up a new investment zone.

The department's continuous efforts are in line with the promises made during the 'Rising Rajasthan' Global Investment Summit 2024, which saw record-breaking investment proposals worth Rs 35 lakh crore signed.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma had announced during the summit that the government would prioritize transforming these signed investment proposals into operational projects, with regular updates to be made on the progress over the next 12 months. (ANI)