Rajasthan has minerals from iron to gold, let's create mining model balancing growth, sustainability: CM

Jaipur: Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma stated that Rajasthan is progressing rapidly in the mining sector through transparent processes, ease of doing business, and infrastructure development. He called for the creation of a mining model that balances economic growth with environmental sustainability and social responsibility.

“Let us ensure our mining practices not only fulfill present demands but also inspire future generations,” he urged. “Our goal is to establish Rajasthan as a leading hub in mining,” he said, encouraging entrepreneurs to invest in the state.

“Minerals ranging from iron to gold are found here in abundance, and the state government is fully committed to extending all possible support.”

Chief Minister Sharma and Union Coal and Mines Minister G. Kishan Reddy attended the felicitation ceremony of 7-star and 5-star rated mines, organised by the Indian Bureau of Mines at the Rajasthan International Centre on Monday.

Sharma highlighted that the star rating system not only evaluates mining operations but also promotes environmental sustainability and social responsibility.

“Under this system, mining leases are assessed based on key parameters such as scientific mining practices, sustainable development, water management, afforestation, and social accountability,” he said.

He congratulated the award-winning mine representatives and announced that a similar rating and evaluation system will be implemented in Rajasthan.

The Chief Minister noted that Rajasthan is a “museum of minerals” with 57 varieties of metallic and non-metallic minerals currently being extracted.

The state contributes 12 per cent to the total value of mineral production in India.

He added that Rajasthan has achieved a record in auctioning mining leases of major minerals.

“Out of 500 blocks allocated across the country, Rajasthan alone has allotted over 100 — more than 20 per cent,” he said.

Additionally, 960 minor mineral plots and 137 quarry plots have also been successfully auctioned in the state.

CM Sharma pointed out that during the previous administration, mining royalty revenue in 2023–24 stood at Rs 7,460 crore — a mere 3 per cent increase.

“Due to our proactive efforts, this rose to Rs 9,228 crore in 2024–25, a 24 per cent increase and a record figure,” he said.

He reiterated the state government’s zero-tolerance policy against illegal mining, citing the launch of three special campaigns to curb unlawful activities in the sector.

The Chief Minister said the government has introduced a new policy to promote M-Sand as an eco-friendly alternative to gravel.

Entrepreneurs establishing M-Sand units are being incentivised under this initiative.

He also mentioned the state’s ambitious 'Mission Hariyalo Rajasthan', inspired by the Prime Minister’s 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign.

“We aim to plant 50 crore saplings during our tenure. Last year alone, over 7.5 crore saplings were planted, and 10 crore more are being planted this monsoon,” he added.

Chief Minister Sharma emphasised that since 2014, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the country has seen transformative development. “Pro-poor welfare schemes have empowered the most marginalised. Terrorism and Naxalism have been decisively curbed,” he said.

He described the Centre-State “double engine government” as a force working tirelessly to ensure progress in every sector. “Rajasthan, the largest state in the country, is now emerging as a land of immense opportunities. Investment avenues are abundant in education, industry, tourism, and more,” he said.

During the event, CM Sharma and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy felicitated the representatives of 7-star and 5-star rated mines.

--IANS