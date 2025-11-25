Rajasthan: FIR filed against Naresh Meena for making derogatory remarks against PM Modi and CM Sharma

Jaipur: Prominent young leader Naresh Meena, who had recently contested the Anta Assembly by-election as an independent candidate, has landed in trouble once again with an FIR registered against him at the Sapotra police station for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma.

The complaint, filed by Vikas Singh, co-convener of the BJP district legal cell, alleges that Meena used indecent language against leaders holding constitutional positions, thereby insulting the dignity of their offices.

The remarks were reportedly made during a mahapanchayat held on November 21 in Jodli Gram Panchayat, where thousands of farmers and villagers had gathered to protest the proposed Dungri Dam under the Ram Jal Setu Link Project (PKC-ERCP).

Addressing the crowd, Meena warned of a ‘do-or-die’ fight to stop construction of the dam and even suggested extreme steps like stopping trains if needed. The controversy intensified after a video of his speech surfaced, following which police registered a case and began an investigation.

A mahapanchayat was held on November 21 in Jodli, a Gram Panchayat under the Sapotra subdivision, to oppose the proposed Dungri Dam and the Parvati–Kalisindh–Chambal (PKC) Link Project, drawing thousands of villagers and farmers who fear that the dam’s construction will submerge their lands and homes.

During the gathering, Naresh Meena announced that if talks with the Chief Minister did not succeed by December 1, a fierce agitation would be launched from December 10.

Several leaders addressed the meeting, including Meena, who spoke from the stage; it is alleged that during this speech, he made derogatory remarks against the Prime Minister and Chief Minister, and the matter escalated after a video of the incident surfaced.

The complaint accuses Meena of using language that tarnished the public image of leaders holding constitutional positions and violated the dignity associated with their offices.

Based on the video and the complaint, police have begun an investigation, with Karauli SP Lokesh Sonwal confirming that an FIR has been registered against Naresh Meena at the Sapotra police station.

Meena had triggered controversy for slapping an SDM during the Assembly polls in 2023 and was sent to jail.

Recently, he was released from jail, and he contested the Anta bypolls as an independent, where he lost to Congress's Pramod Jain Bhaya. BJP Morpal Suman was third in the battle.

--IANS