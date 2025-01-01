Rajasthan Deputy CM Promises Development: New Year 2025 Vision for Prosperity & Industrial Growth

Jaipur: Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa on Wednesday extended his best wishes for the New Year 2025 and expressed his commitment to making Rajasthan a developed state.

Speaking to ANI, Bairwa said that he hoped for the new year to bring prosperity to all and also emphasised the government's determination to improve facilities for passengers on the state's roadways, ensuring better services for the public.

"Best wishes for the New Year. May the New Year be auspicious and prosperous for all... Together we will make Rajasthan a developed Rajasthan...We are determined to ensure that passengers get good facilities on roadways," said the Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Rajasthan government said that it would be setting up new industrial nodes, logistics hubs, and a multi-modal logistics park to enhance ease of doing business and attract more investors to the region.

Following the 'Rising Rajasthan' Global Investment Summit 2024, the Government of Rajasthan is ramping up efforts to further boost its industrial landscape.

A team of senior state government officials, led by Ajitabh Sharma, Principal Secretary (Industries), along with Inderjeet Singh, Managing Director (RIICO), undertook a series of site visits on December 30 to assess land parcels near Jaipur for the development of these key infrastructure projects.

The visit covered potential locations at Manda, Phulera (in the vicinity of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor), and Bichoon industrial areas, where land suitability for the proposed developments was closely examined.

The Rajasthan government also plans to finalise land allocations of approximately 200-250 hectares for logistics parks and industrial areas, ensuring that the regions are well-positioned to cater to the growing demands of modern industries and logistics operations.

The discussions also involved the extension of the Manda Industrial Area under the proposed Land Aggregation Policy and the accelerated development of the Bichoon Industrial Area to meet future demand.

In a statement, Ajitabh Sharma emphasised the importance of these developments for enhancing business operations in the state.

He stated, "Creation of new logistics parks and industrial areas will increase ease of operations and bring the cost of business down. The Dausa-Bandikui region in the vicinity of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and the Manda Extension in the proximity of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor are two industrial hotbeds in the state with immense potential."

This initiative follows a recent site visit to the Dausa-Bandikui region, where the team explored land options for setting up a new investment zone.

The department's continuous efforts are in line with the promises made during the 'Rising Rajasthan' Global Investment Summit 2024, which saw record-breaking investment proposals worth Rs 35 lakh crore signed.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma had announced during the summit that the government would prioritise transforming these signed investment proposals into operational projects, with regular updates to be made on the progress over the next 12 months. (ANI)