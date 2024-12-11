Rajasthan Deputy CM Diya Kumari Promises Incentives for Tourism Sector; Rising Rajasthan Summit Secures ₹35 Lakh Crore Investments

Jaipur (Rajasthan): Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari announced the launch of a new tourism unit policy and stated that the government plans to offer more incentives to the tourism sector.

"Many investors attended and a lot of MoUs were signed. The entire focus will be on making sure all MoUs are on the ground... We have launched a tourism unit policy as well... We want to give more incentives to the tourism sector," Kumari told ANI.

"Our team focus would be on the Viksit Rajasthan as envisioned by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma is striving to approach this target," she added.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) of over Rs 35 lakh crore during the 'Rising Rajasthan' Global Summit 2024, stated the state's Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on the last day of the summit.

Speaking at the summit on Wednesday, Rajasthan CM Sharma announced that the state government will present the status of works signed under the MoUs during the Rising Rajasthan Global Summit 2024. CM further mentioned that the status of the initiatives will be reviewed on December 11, marking one year since the summit.

During his speech, Rajasthan CM highlighted the importance of the Rising Rajasthan summit in elevating the industrial agenda of the state, which will have a far-reaching effect in shaping the state's business environment.

"Through this summit, the Rs 35 lakh crore worth of memorandum of understanding (MoUs) that have been signed will be implemented with full force, ensuring that they contribute to the development of Rajasthan. This summit will mark a new chapter in the state's development, helping Rajasthan move forward rapidly on the path of progress," he said, addressing the gathering at the Rising Rajasthan Global Summit.

"I want to assure you and give you confidence that with the development of 53,000 kilometres of roads, 9 greenfield motorways, and a progressive startup ecosystem, we are working with full seriousness and speed to transform Rajasthan into a major economic and business power within the next four years," Rajasthan CM added.

The Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit 2024, which concluded on Wednesday, attracted global investors, industry leaders, policymakers, and government officials.

The summit features an array of thematic and sectoral sessions organised by various state government departments.

Prominent industrialists such as Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries; Anil Agarwal, Chairman of Vedanta Group; Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group; Kumar Mangalam, Chairman of Aditya Birla Group; and Karan Adani, MD of Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd., attended the three-day summit in Jaipur from December 9 to 11.

On Monday, Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal announced plans to invest Rs 1 lakh crore to boost the production of zinc and oil. While Karan Adani, Managing Director of Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd., unveiled an ambitious Rs 7.5 lakh crore investment plan for Rajasthan at the Rising Rajasthan Global Summit. (ANI)