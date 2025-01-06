Rajasthan Deputy CM Diya Kumari Pays Tribute to Guru Gobind Singh on His 358th Birth Anniversary

Jaipur: Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari paid floral tributes to Guru Gobind Singh at Sarvtobhadra Chowk of City Palace. She said that the story of sacrifice, sacrifice and bravery of Guru Gobind Singh would always inspire everyone.

On this occasion, the Deputy CM also worshiped at the historical sword of Guru Gobind Singh enshrined in the City Palace of Jaipur.

On the occasion of Prakash Parv of Guru Gobind Singh, his personal sword has been kept at Sarvto Bhadra Chowk of City Palace for the visitors, tourists and general public to see. It is noteworthy that Guru Gobind Singh had spent some time in Nahan in Sirmour district of Himachal Pradesh. While leaving Nahan, he presented his personal sword to the then ruler as a souvenir. Rajmata Padmini Devi, who is from Nahan, brought the sword to Jaipur a few years ago.

Taking to social media X, Diya Kumari wrote in a post "Today, on the 358th Prakash Parv of Shri Guru Gobind Singh, I paid my obeisance to Guru by offering floral tribute to his picture at Sarvatobhadra Chowk in the City Palace and had the privilege of worshipping Guru Ji's historic sword (Shri Saheb) situated in the City Palace.

Further, the Deputy CM wrote that the saga of sacrifice, martyrdom and valour of Guru Gobind Singh inspired people.

"The saga of sacrifice, martyrdom and valour of Shri Guru Gobind Singh will always inspire us. The saga of sacrifice, martyrdom and valour of Shri Guru Gobind Singh is one of the inspirational chapters of Indian history. Guru Sahib not only served religion, justice and humanity in his life, but he also fought for the rights of the oppressed in the society," the post further read.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi also celebrated Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti.

Taking to social media X, the PM wrote in a post "I bow to Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji on his birth anniversary. His thoughts inspire us to create a progressive, prosperous and compassionate society." (ANI)