Rajasthan: Congress leaders hold protest over suspension of 6 Congress MLAs

Jaipur: Rajasthan Congress leader and former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot along with other Congress MLAs held a protest outside the Rajasthan legislative assembly on Thursday over the suspension of six party MLAs in the State assembly.

Speaking to mediapersons here, Gehlot said, "The ruling party is not concerned about our protest... We have not received any message from their end... They are targeting Govind Singh Dotasra. They are trying to defame Congress... I have been speaking with the Chief Minister and assembly speaker for the last three days (to end this deadlock)..."

During the protest by MLAs, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the State Assembly, Tika Ram Jully said, "...They are preventing us from entering the assembly out of fear that we will also present our views... The ruling party is acting in a dictatorial manner... I even spoke to the Parliamentary Minister and the Chief Minister. But the ruling party doesn't want this deadlock to end... They do not want the budget to be discussed."

Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra said, "... The objectionable comments made against the former Prime Minister, late Indira Gandhi, should be expunged from the proceedings, and the minister should apologise... Due to the government's dictatorial attitude, we are not able to enter the assembly and discuss people's issues."

The Congress MLAs have been protesting over the alleged 'Daadi' remark made by state minister Avinash Gehlot regarding former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

While BJP leaders supported the minister and deny any derogatory intent in the comment, Congress MLAs have called for the remark to be expunged from the record.

Six Congress MLAs including Govind Singh Dotasara, Deputy Leader of Opposition Ramkesh Meena, Amin Kagzi, Zakir Hussain Gasavat, Hakeem Ali Khan and Sanjay Kumar were suspended by speaker Vasudev Devnani. (ANI)