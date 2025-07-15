Rajasthan Congress chief meets school girl who exposed waterlogging crisis in Sikar

Jaipur: Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra met schoolgirl Shivani, whose viral video exposing the waterlogging crisis in Gadoda village in Laxmangarh constituency, Sikar district, sparked a storm on social media.

In the video, Shivani was seen standing in knee-deep water, criticising local leaders for the lack of basic facilities—a bold move that drew widespread attention and public support.

Moved by her courage, Dotasra invited Shivani and villagers to his Sikar office on Tuesday morning. He lauded the student’s fearless stand, saying, “The courage shown by our daughter Shivani in raising the issue of waterlogging is truly commendable.”

He announced immediate steps to address the problem, including the allocation of funds from his MLA quota for a generator and the provision of two additional generators for the village.

Dotasra assured the villagers that once the monsoon recedes, a permanent solution would be implemented by constructing proper drainage systems. He added, “I’m proud that our youth are bringing real issues to light. It is our responsibility to solve them with full commitment.”

Shivani’s video didn’t just highlight water stagnation; she also pointed out faulty electric generators and a damaged power distribution panel (DP), raising serious safety concerns.

In her sharp commentary, she had said, “Netaji, you enjoy yourself, we are with you,” sarcastically targeting the apathy of political leaders.

While the video led to criticism of Dotasra, the Congress leader responded positively, taking swift action on the ground. He personally oversaw water drainage work and ensured power backup for the village, setting an example of responsiveness and accountability.

The video went viral, prompting a broader discussion on the poor state of infrastructure in the area.

Dotasra, who faced criticism following the video’s circulation, chose to treat it constructively. He quickly took stock of the situation, initiated the draining of stagnant water, and ensured a temporary power supply by providing generators to the village, said party workers.

