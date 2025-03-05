Rajasthan Budget Focuses on Rural Development: CM Bhajan Lal Sharma Highlights Key Priorities

Jaipur: Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Wednesday emphasised the importance of rural development in driving the state's progress and prosperity.

He said that the latest budget prioritised infrastructure, agriculture, drinking water, education, and health services in rural areas, demonstrating the government's commitment to the welfare of its citizens.

Expressing gratitude to the people of Jaipur Rural (South) for their appreciation of the budget gifts, he stated that the government has fulfilled 55% of the promises made in the Sankalp Patra within the first year.

"We had included the promises made to the public in the Sankalp Patra and 55 per cent of the promises of the Sankalp Patra have been fulfilled in 1 year. Our government is constantly taking decisions for the interests of farmers, women, poor and youth," he said.

The Rajasthan CM also announced that the second installment of the Chief Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi would be disbursed, and that the government would provide interest-free loans to cowherds, 50,000 new agricultural electricity connections, and 5 lakh domestic connections.

This year's budget has been prepared keeping farmers in the forefront. Farmers are happy with budgetary provisions like increasing Kisan Samman Nidhi to Rs 9 thousand, interest-free loan to cowherds under Gopal Credit Card Scheme, 50 thousand new agricultural electricity connections and 5 lakh domestic connections," he said.

CM Sharma said that the double engine government in Rajasthan is working while maintaining the trust of 8 crore people of the state, so that the dream of an excellent and developed Rajasthan can be fulfilled.

He also said that the government plans to recruit 1.25 lakh people and provide employment to 1.5 lakh youth in the private sector. He highlighted the government's efforts to prevent paper leaks and ensure crime-free Rajasthan.

"For the youth also, government recruitments will be made on 1.25 lakh posts and employment will be provided to 1.5 lakh youth in the private sector. Youth of the state were troubled by the paper leak cases that happened during the last government. As soon as we came, we took strict action against the criminals involved in these cases. Not a single paper has been leaked in our tenure of one and a quarter years," said the Rajasthan CM.

He said that due to the steps taken towards crime-free Rajasthan, gang war and crime have also reduced in the state. The Chief Minister also discussed the government's priorities, including water and electricity, and announced plans to strengthen the power system and provide electricity to farmers during the day by 2027.

"We have given priority to water and electricity in the state. To ensure adequate availability of water in the state, the state government is strengthening the Indira Gandhi Canal Project and Mahi Project along with paving the way for Ram Jalsetu Link Project for Eastern Rajasthan, Yamuna Water Agreement for Shekhawati region, Dewas Project for Southern Rajasthan," said Sharma.

He expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership and vision for the country's development. "Under his leadership, the country is touching new dimensions of development. During the last government, a lot of corruption took place under the Jal Jeevan Mission, and the common people could not get water."

The Prime Minister extended the limit of the Jal Jeevan Mission until 2028 so that the people of the state will have tap water in every house.

Earlier, the common people present welcomed the Chief Minister by wearing a 100-meter-long turban and presenting a memento. During this, local public representatives and a large number of common people from Jaipur Rural (South) were present. (ANI)