Rajasthan Budget 2025: Free 150 Units of Power, Jaipur Metro Phase & New Expressways Announced

Jaipur: Rajasthan Government on Wednesday proposed to provide 150 units of free electricity for households.

During the ongoing Rajasthan Legislative Assembly Budget Session, Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Diya Kumari presented the state budget, unveiling several major initiatives aimed at improving infrastructure, energy access, and urban development in Rajasthan.

She also highlighted that homes of eligible families would be equipped with solar panels to promote sustainable energy use.

As per the announcements, for those without space for solar panels, community solar plants will be established to ensure equal access.

In addition, the budget proposed 5 lakh new domestic electricity connections and 5,000 new agricultural connections, ensuring greater access to electricity across the state.

In State Assembly, Rajasthan Deputy CM-Finance Minister Diya Kumari said, "I am delighted to tell the Members of this House that under the able leadership of CM Bhajanlal Sharma, in FY 2025-26, GSDP of the state is estimated to increase to more than Rs 19.89 Lakh Crores."

The Minister also announced plans for enhanced urban mobility, including the removal of the BRTS system in Jaipur and the introduction of a new phase of the Jaipur Metro.

Additionally, the budget proposed the creation of 9 new greenfield expressways and 15 ring roads in major cities, such as Balotra, Jaisalmer, Jhalawar, and Dungarpur, aimed at reducing traffic congestion and boosting connectivity.

She has proposed to form of 1,050 new technical posts in the Piped Water Supply Department, as well as plans to install 1,500 hand pumps and 1,000 tube wells across Rajasthan in the coming year to improve water access.

In the realm of urban development, the budget allocates provisions for 2 lakh new land pattas for families, ensuring better housing opportunities.

Additionally, a Rs 1,750 crore TSP fund will be dedicated to the development of backward areas. The Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Urban Development Scheme will be implemented with a budget of Rs 12,050 crore.

Furthermore, the budget proposes the construction of 500 pink toilets in urban local bodies to ensure better sanitation for women.

In terms of infrastructure, Rajasthan will see the development of 9 greenfield expressways, spanning over 2,750 kilometers, at a total cost of Rs 60,000 crore.

Additionally, 21,000 kilometers of roads will be upgraded at a cost of Rs 6,000 crore under the Bharat Mala Project.

The state government also plans to build non-pachable roads in every assembly constituency with an allocation of Rs 10 crore per constituency and Rs 15 crore for desert areas.

For rural connectivity, 1,600 settlements will be connected to paved roads under the Prime Minister Gram Sadak Yojana. A total of 500 villages will benefit from this initiative at a cost of Rs 500 crore.

In an effort to improve transportation, the Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation (RSRTC) will acquire 500 new buses for both urban and rural areas, helping improve the state's public transport infrastructure.

In her budget speech, Rajasthan's Minister emphasised that the government has set new benchmarks for development and is committed to building a more connected, prosperous, and sustainable Rajasthan for its citizens. (ANI)