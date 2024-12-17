PM Modi Praises Rajasthan BJP Govt, Calls Double Engine Government a Symbol of Good Governance

Jaipur (Rajasthan): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday lauded the work done by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma-led BJP government in Rajasthan and said that the BJP's double engine government is becoming a symbol of good governance.

Addressing the 'Ek Varsh-Parinaam Utkarsh' programme organised to mark the completion of one year of the BJP government in Rajasthan, PM Modi highlighted the increasing faith of people in the BJP's government, noting the recent victories of party Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly election and Lok Sabha election.

"BJP's double-engine government is becoming the symbol of good governance. Today the people of country are saying that the BJP is the guarantee of good governance and that's why the BJP is getting so much support in states. In Lok Sabha, BJP got the opportunity to serve the people third time in a row. This has not happened in the past 60 years. A few days earlier, BJP formed government in Maharashtra for the second time in a row and if you look at the election result, this is the third time that BJP has received the majority in elections. In Haryana we made for the third time in a row, receiving more seats that the previous election. This signifies people's trust in BJP," PM Modi said.

PM Modi further lauded CM Bhajanlal Sharma for "giving new momentum and direction to Rajasthan's development".

PM Modi inaugurated and foundation stones projects worth more than Rs 45,000-50,000 crores and said that these projects will solve several issues in Rajasthan.

"This first year has, in a way, become a strong foundation for the coming years. Today's celebration is not limited to the completion of one year of the government, it is also a celebration of the spreading light of Rajasthan, it is also a celebration of Rajasthan's development. Just a few days ago, I came to Rajasthan for the Investment Summit. Big investors from the country and around the world had gathered here. Today, projects worth more than Rs 45,000-50,000 crores have been inaugurated and foundation stones have been laid. These projects will provide a permanent solution to the water challenge in Rajasthan. This project will make Rajasthan one of the most connected states in the country. This will strengthen investment in Rajasthan and will present employment opportunities. Rajsathan's tourism, youth and farmers will be benefited a lot," PM Modi said.

PM Modi further slammed the previous Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in the state, accusing them of making paper leaks and recruitment frauds as "Rajasthan's identity."

"The previous government did injustice with Rajasthan youth. Paper leaks and fraud in recruitment had become Rajasthan's identity. The BJP government started an investigation and arrested many people. Additionally, BJP government has done recruitment. Earlier, people of Rajasthan had to buy petrol and diesel on high prices, BJP government has provided relief to the people," PM Modi said.

Additionally, a Memorandum of Understanding for the modified Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal project was signed between the Rajasthan Government and the Madhya Pradesh Government in the presence of PM Narendra Modi.

Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma and Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav exchanged the MoUs. (ANI)