PM Modi Attends 'Ek Varsh-Parinaam Utkarsh' in Jaipur, Inaugurates Projects Worth ₹46,300 Crore

Jaipur (Rajasthan): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday arrived in Jaipur to participate in the 'Ek Varsh-Parinaam Utkarsh' programme, organised to mark the completion of one year of BJP government in Rajasthan.

The visuals showed PM Modi with Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma arriving at the venue as the crowd cheered and raised slogans of "Modi! Modi!"

According to Prime Minister's Office, the PM will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for at least 24 projects worth over Rs 46,300 crore during the event.

The projects that will be inaugurated today in Jaipur cover the energy, road, railway, and water sectors.

Additionally, the Prime Minister will inaugurate nine projects worth over Rs 11,000 crore, which include seven central government projects and two state government projects. He will also lay the foundation stone for 15 projects worth over Rs 35,300 crore, which include nine central government projects and six state government projects, the release mentioned.

As per the release, the projects being inaugurated during the event include Navnera Barrage, Smart Electricity Transmission Network and Asset Management System projects, Railway electrification of Bhildi-Samdari-Luni-Jodhpur-Merta Road-Degana-Ratangarh section, and Package 12 of Delhi-Vadodara Green Field Alignment (NH-148N) (Major bridge over Mej River up to the junction with SH-37A). These projects will help provide an easy commute for people and fulfil the energy needs of the state, in line with the Prime Minister's vision of green energy.

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the construction of Ramgarh Barrage and Mahalpur Barrage and for the system to transfer water from Navnera Barrage to Bisalpur Dam and Isarda Dam through an aqueduct on the Chambal River at a cost of over Rs 9,400 crore, it read.

During the event, PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the installation of rooftop solar plants on government office buildings, the development of a 2000 megawatts (MW) solar park and two phases of 1000 megawatts (MW) solar parks in Poogal (Bikaner), and the drinking water transmission line from Saipau (Dholpur) to Bharatpur-Deeg-Kumher-Nagar-Kaman-Pahari and Chambal-Dholpur-Bharatpur retrofitting work. Foundation stones will also be laid for works related to the Luni-Samdari-Bhildi Double Line, Ajmer-Chanderiya Double Line, and Jaipur-Sawai Madhopur Double Line railway projects, as well as other energy transmission-related projects, the release added. (ANI)