Pakistan pilgrims to depart today after paying homage at Ajmer Sharif for 813th Urs

Ajmer: Pakistani pilgrims visiting Ajmer for the 813th Urs of Sufi Saint Khwaja Garib Nawaz have concluded their three-day stay and are set to depart today.

Pakistani pilgrims visiting the Dargah of Sufi Saint Khwaja Garib Nawaz were escorted under strict police security. They were taken from the Central Girls School in Old Mandi to the Dargah, where they completed their visit under the same police cordon. Following the pilgrimage, they were escorted back to the Central Girls School.

While giving information, Suresh Sindhi, former ADM of the city said, "They are departing today and will go back by train at 3:00 pm. There were a total of 89 pilgrims. Pilgrims were sent to the Dargah under police cordon and were brought from the Dargah under police cordon."

Bharat Gurjar, officer in-charge of Pakistani pilgrims, said that the Pakistani pilgrims came to Ajmer on January 7. "They were being kept under tight security but this time, they were not allowed to go out anywhere," Gurjar said.

The Ajmer Sharif Dargah is one of the most revered Sufi shrines in India. Every year, millions of devotees from all over the world gather here to celebrate the Urs festival, a significant event that commemorates the death anniversary of the Khwaja Moinuddin Hassan Chishty.

The 813th Urs of Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti commenced on December 28, 2024, and is observed with great reverence. The annual event attracts devotees from across the country and beyond, who come to pay their respects and seek blessings.

Earlier on Saturday, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju visited the revered Dargah of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer on the occasion of the 813th Urs.

Following his visit, he shared a post on X and wrote, "On the very auspicious occasion of the 813th Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, I had the privilege of visiting the revered Dargah Ajmer Sharif. On behalf of Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji, I offered the sacred chadar, a timeless gesture of faith, unity & peace that inspires millions."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday presented the Chadar that would be offered on his behalf at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah on the Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti on the occasion of 813th Urs.

The chadar was presented to the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minister of Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju and BJP Minority Morcha President Jamal Siddiqui.This 'Chadar' is offered at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah on the occasion of the Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti. PM Modi has been sending a 'Chadar' to the shrine annually to mark the occasion.

The chadar, which is laid over the shrine (mazar-e-akhdas) of Khwaja Gharib Nawaz, symbolizes devotion and respect. During urs festival offering a chadar is considered a powerful form of worship, seen as a means to receive blessings and fulfill vows. (ANI