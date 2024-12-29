Massive Fire Breaks Out in Two Factories in Jaipur's Vishwakarma Industrial Area

Jaipur: A massive fire broke out in two factories located in the Vishwakarma Industrial Area of Jaipur, Rajasthan on Sunday morning.

Over a dozen fire engines reached the spot and are carrying out the operation to douse the fire.

Assistant Fire Officer Suresh Kumar Yadav said they received information in the early morning, adding that the situation is under control now.

"We received information about the fire at 5.42 (in the morning)- we sent (fire) vehicles to the spot. The fire was massive... More than a dozen vehicles have been called to the spot... The situation is under control. 5-10 per cent fire is left which will also be extinguished soon," he said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)