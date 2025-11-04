Jaipur tragedy: Rajasthan CM orders cancellation of licenses for drunk driving

Jaipur: A day after the tragic dumper accident in Jaipur claimed 14 lives, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has announced strict measures to improve road safety across Rajasthan.

The CM has directed authorities to cancel the driving licenses of those caught driving under the influence of alcohol and to take strong action against anyone violating traffic rules.

A 15-day 'Road Safety Campaign' will be launched across Rajasthan starting Tuesday, under the joint supervision of the Transport, Police, and Public Works Departments.

The decision was taken during a high-level meeting chaired by CM Bhajanlal Sharma at his residence late Monday night. He emphasised that all relevant departments must work together to ensure compliance with traffic regulations and prevent accidents.

District Collectors have been instructed to hold regular meetings of District Road Safety Committees, and disciplinary action will be taken against officials who fail to act promptly.

CM Sharma has ordered strict enforcement against speeding, drunk driving, and overloading. Encroachments and illegal crossings along highways will be removed immediately.

He stated that under a zero-tolerance policy, departmental officers failing to take timely action will face consequences.

Licenses of drivers who are repeatedly fined for overspeeding or driving under the influence will be revoked.

The Chief Minister directed authorities to promptly repair black spots and close illegal cuts on national and state highways. Land will be identified for constructing new rest stops for drivers along the Jaipur–Kota, Jaipur–Delhi, Jaipur–Ajmer, and Jaipur–Bharatpur highways.

CM Sharma also instructed the NHAI to remove illegal eateries, parking areas, and constructions along the Bharatmala and Delhi–Mumbai Industrial Corridor. Proper signage and reflectors should be installed, especially before the foggy winter season. In addition, the medical and health Department has been directed to strengthen the emergency care system.

All accident victims must be transported in advanced life support ambulances, and eye check-ups for truck drivers will be conducted between November 15 and February 15. Transport companies will be held accountable for forcing overtime driving, and strict penalties will follow violations.

The Transport Department has also been asked to take action against vehicles travelling on the wrong side of highways.

CM Sharma instructed district collectors and police superintendents to deploy interceptors on major routes to catch rule violators and to install railings at all illegal cuts on busy highways.

Chief Minister Sharma reiterated the government's commitment to making Rajasthan's roads safer, stating, "Our goal is to save lives by enforcing discipline on the roads. Those who endanger others by breaking rules will face strict punishment."

--IANS